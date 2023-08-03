The Bulb Market: Fresh produce and more

The Bulb Market at Grace Lutheran Church is open every Friday from 3-4 p.m. with fresh produce for the community. Cabarrus Rowan Community Health Center will be offering primary care and basic health screenings on-site at the church on the second Friday of each month. Grace Lutheran is located at 58 Chestnut Drive, Concord.

A summer of fitness

Revelation Fitness is at Grace Lutheran Church on Mondays this summer from 6-7 p.m.

Led by Revelation Wellness certified instructors Stephanie Flowe and Rebecca Hoover, Revelation Fitness combines tabata, drumstick cardio and circuit work with the Word of God to create an atmosphere of acceptance and community, moving our bodies in joy, not perfection.

Ages 10 and older, of all fitness levels, are welcome. Bring water, hand weights, drumsticks and a mat (all are available if needed). There is no cost, but donations to Grace Lutheran Church health ministry are accepted.

For more information, call Rebecca Hoover, faith community nurse, at 980-721-4321. Grace Lutheran is located at 58 Chestnut Drive, Concord.

6 Sunday Nights of Summer

The Concord Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church holds six Sunday Nights of Summer with fun, food and fellowship, through Aug 13.

A light supper will be provided at 5:30 p.m., followed at 6:15 p.m. by a devotion and classes in cake decorating, woodworking, art, and gardening/bonsai, hymn singing and games — all activities ending at 7:15 p.m. Both adults and children are welcome.

Concord ARP Church is located at 177 Union St. N.

Griefshare support group

If you need help and encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member or friend, you are invited to join us for a Griefshare support group at Pitts Baptist Church, 140 Pitts School Road NW, Concord, weekly on Tuesdays, Aug. 1 to Oct. 31 from 9:30-11:30 a.m.

There will be no meeting Tuesday, Sept. 5. For more information, call Linda Bounds at 704-793-8155.

Community breakfast

Community breakfast at Cold Springs Global Methodist Church sponsored by the Methodist Men, 2550 Cold Springs Road, Concord, is offered on the first Saturday of each month from 7-10 a.m. The next breakfast is Saturday, Aug. 5.

Swinson Family Reunion

The Swinson Family Reunion will be held Sunday, Aug. 6, at Mission Baptist Church in Locust. The church is located at 12444 Mission Church Road, Locust. For more information, call Pat Shoe at 704-857-2891.

Hot dog sale

Mt. Mitchell UMC will be holding a hot dog sale Saturday, Aug. 12, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The church is located at 6001 Old Salisbury Concord Road, Kannapolis. For more information, call 704-933-0155.

Covered dish dinner

Former members of the Branchview First Church of God are having a covered dish dinner on Saturday, Aug. 19, from 1-5 p.m. in the fellowship building at 246 Branchview Drive in Concord.

Please tell all former members if possible, to contact gmtsr@yahoo.com or call 980-621-0374. Looking forward to seeing you there.