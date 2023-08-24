Harpist at Midway UMC

Coming to Midway United Methodist Church on Sunday, Aug. 27, at 10:30 a.m., is world renowned harpist Lucy Scandrett.

Midway invites you to worship and hear the glorious music from this gifted harpist and her harp. The church is located at 108 Bethpage Road, Kannapolis.

Hot dog and hamburger sale

Lutheran Church of the Holy Trinity will hold a hot dog and hamburger sale on Saturday, Aug. 26, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The church is located beside the Mt. Pleasant Post Office.

All funds raised will go to the Mt. Pleasant Elementary School lunch debt.

The Bulb Market: Fresh produce and more

The Bulb Market at Grace Lutheran Church is open every Friday from 3-4 p.m. with fresh produce for the community.

Cabarrus Rowan Community Health Center will be offering primary care and basic health screenings on-site at the church on the second Friday of each month. Grace Lutheran is located at 58 Chestnut Drive, Concord.

A summer of fitness

Revelation Fitness is at Grace Lutheran Church on Mondays this summer from 6-7 p.m.

Led by Revelation Wellness certified instructors Stephanie Flowe and Rebecca Hoover, Revelation Fitness combines tabata, drumstick cardio and circuit work with the Word of God to create an atmosphere of acceptance and community, moving our bodies in joy, not perfection.

Ages 10 and older, of all fitness levels, are welcome. Bring water, hand weights, drumsticks and a mat (all are available if needed). There is no cost, but donations to Grace Lutheran Church health ministry are accepted.

For more information, call Rebecca Hoover, faith community nurse, at 980-721-4321. Grace Lutheran is located at 58 Chestnut Drive, Concord.

Griefshare support group

If you need help and encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member or friend, you are invited to join us for a Griefshare support group at Pitts Baptist Church, 140 Pitts School Road NW, Concord, weekly on Tuesdays, Aug. 1 to Oct. 31, from 9:30-11:30 a.m.

There will be no meeting Tuesday, Sept. 5. For more information, call Linda Bounds at 704-793-8155.

Community breakfast

Community breakfast at Cold Springs Global Methodist Church sponsored by the Methodist Men, 2550 Cold Springs Road, Concord, is offered on the first Saturday of each month from 7-10 a.m. The next breakfast is Saturday, Sept. 2.