The Bulb Market: Fresh produce and more

The Bulb Market at Grace Lutheran Church is open every Friday from 3-4 p.m. with fresh produce for the community. Cabarrus Rowan Community Health Center will be offering primary care and basic health screenings on-site at Grace Lutheran Church every second Friday of each month. Grace Lutheran is located at 58 Chestnut Drive, Concord.

Hot Dog Sale

Mt. Mitchell UMC will be holding a Hot Dog Sale on Wednesday, July 12, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The church is located at 6001 Old Salisbury Concord Road, Kannapolis. For more information, call 704-933-0155.

A summer of fitness

Revelation Fitness is at Grace Lutheran Church on Mondays this summer from 6-7 p.m.

Led by Revelation Wellness certified instructors Stephanie Flowe and Rebecca Hoover, Revelation Fitness combines tabata, drumstick cardio and circuit work with the Word of God to create an atmosphere of acceptance and community, moving our bodies in joy, not perfection.

Ages 10 and older are welcome, of all fitness levels. Bring water, hand weights, drumsticks and a mat (all are available if needed). There is no cost, but donations to Grace Lutheran Church Health ministry are accepted.

For more information, call Rebecca Hoover, faith community nurse, at 980-721-4321. Grace Lutheran is located at 58 Chestnut Drive, Concord.

JOY picnic

Mt. Mitchell UMC will be hosting JOY (Just Older Youth) on Monday, July 17, at noon. The event will be held at Yost Park Picnic Shelter, next to the church at 6001 Old Salisbury Concord Road, Kannapolis.

6 Sunday Nights of Summer

The Concord Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church holds six Sunday Nights of Summer with fun, food and fellowship, July 9 through Aug 13.

A light supper will be provided at 5:30 p.m., followed at 6:15 p.m. by a devotion and classes in cake decorating, woodworking, art, and gardening/bonsai, hymn singing and games — all activities ending at 7:15 p.m. Both adults and children are welcome.

Concord ARP Church is located at 177 Union St. N.

Vacation Bible School

Mt. Mitchell UMC will be holding Vacation Bible School on Saturday, July 22, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The church is located at 6001 Old Salisbury Concord Road, Kannapolis. For more information, call 704-933-0155.

Stellar Vacation Bible school

A Stellar Vacation Bible School is coming this summer to Crosspointe Baptist Church on July 19-21. This year the theme is Shine Jesus’ Light.

Crosspointe Baptist Church is located at 1175 Crosspointe Drive, Concord. For more information call the Church Office: 704-784-8116, or email: crosspointe@ctc.net.

Swinson Family Reunion

The Swinson Family Reunion will be held Sunday, Aug. 6, at Mission Baptist Church in Locust. The church is located at 12444 Mission Church Road, Locust. For more information, call Pat Shoe at 704-857-2891.

