Duke dean coming to Houston Preaching Mission

Central United Methodist Church in Concord will hold the Houston Preaching Mission on Sunday, Sept. 17, with the dean of Duke Divinity.

Dr. Edgardo Colon-Emeric will speak at Central UMC. The church will have joint Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. and one worship service at 10:30 p.m. It will be followed by a congregational meal at 11:30 a.m.

Colon-Emeric is dean of Duke Divinity School, Irene and William McCutchen Professor of Reconciliation and Theology and director of the Center for Reconciliation.

His work explores the intersection of Methodist and Catholic theologies and Wesleyan and Latin American experiences.

Born and raised in Puerto Rico, he was the first Latino to be ordained as an elder in the N.C. Conference of United Methodist Church and was the founding pastor of Cristo Vive United Methodist Church in Durham.

In 1948, Dr. William Cyrus and Mrs. Nina Houston created a continuing fund to bring exceptional preaching and teaching to Central.

For 75 years their gift has continued to find the Houston Preaching Mission. Colon-Emeric's visit is the first of two speakers this fiscal year. Dr. Luke Powery, also from Duke Divinity, will preach at Central on Feb. 25, 2024.

The Bulb Market: Fresh produce and more

The Bulb Market at Grace Lutheran Church is open every Friday from 3-4 p.m. with fresh produce for the community.

Cabarrus Rowan Community Health Center will be offering primary care and basic health screenings on-site at the church on the second Friday of each month. Grace Lutheran is located at 58 Chestnut Drive, Concord.

A summer of fitness

Revelation Fitness is at Grace Lutheran Church on Mondays this summer from 6-7 p.m.

Led by Revelation Wellness certified instructors Stephanie Flowe and Rebecca Hoover, Revelation Fitness combines tabata, drumstick cardio and circuit work with the word of God to create an atmosphere of acceptance and community, moving our bodies in joy, not perfection.

Ages 10 and older, of all fitness levels, are welcome. Bring water, hand weights, drumsticks and a mat (all are available if needed). There is no cost, but donations to Grace Lutheran Church health ministry are accepted.

For more information, call Rebecca Hoover, faith community nurse, at 980-721-4321. Grace Lutheran is located at 58 Chestnut Drive, Concord.

Griefshare support group

If you need help and encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member or friend, you are invited to join us for a Griefshare support group at Pitts Baptist Church, 140 Pitts School Road NW, Concord, weekly on Tuesdays, Aug. 1 to Oct. 31, from 9:30-11:30 a.m.

There will be no meeting Tuesday, Sept. 5. For more information, call Linda Bounds at 704-793-8155.

Community breakfast

Community breakfast at Cold Springs Global Methodist Church sponsored by the Methodist Men, 2550 Cold Springs Road, Concord, is offered on the first Saturday of each month from 7-10 a.m. The next breakfast is Saturday, Sept. 2.

Hot dog and dessert sale

New Gilead Reformed Church is holding a hot dog and dessert sale on Saturday, Sept. 9, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Both dine in and carryout is available. The church is located at 2400 Old Salisbury-Concord Road, Concord.