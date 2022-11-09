CHURCH EVENTS: Special services, mission supper, vendor show and more

Veterans Day luncheon at Rock Hill

Honor our heroes at the Veterans Day luncheon to be held today, Friday, Nov. 11, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Rock Hill AME Zion Church, 3620 Rock Hill Church Road, Concord. Event is sponsored by the Rock Hill Community Development Corporation. For more information, email rockhillcdc@gmail.com.

Vendor and craft show

On Saturday, Nov. 12, New Gilead Reformed Church will have a Vendor and Craft Show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the church parking lot. A hot dog sale will also be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The church is at 2400 Old Salisbury-Concord Road, Concord.

Bethel Bear Creek mission supper

Bethel Bear Creek Reformed Church’s annual mission supper and auction will be held Saturday, Nov. 12, at Archie Moose Fellowship Hall, 18874 Bear Creek Church Road, Mount Pleasant.

Half barbecue chicken, baked beans, potato salad, slaw, roll, dessert and beverage will be $10 per plate from 4:30-6:30 p.m. (eat in or to go). A silent auction will be held in fellowship hall. Items for sale in shelter and live auction at 6:30 p.m.

Proceeds go to Cabarrus County and Ecuadorian missions. This annual event has taken place every year since 1880, so this year will be the 143rd supper and auction for missions. The first proceeds of $8 in 1880 went to Rev. Gring, a missionary in Japan.

Surviving the holidays

GriefShare Surviving the Holidays is a helpful, encouraging seminar for people facing the holidays after a loved one’s death.

You are invited to join us for this encouraging seminar at Pitts Baptist Church, 140 Pitts School Road, Concord, on Tuesday, Dec. 6, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. or 6:30-8:30 p.m. For more information, call Linda Bounds at 704-793-8155.

Special services at Coldwater

Coldwater Baptist Church, 1045 South Union St., Concord, has two special services scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 27.

There will be a puppet performance at the 11 a.m. worship service that day.

Then the Hanging of the Greens will be held that evening at 6 p. m. This service focuses on decorating the sanctuary for the Advent season.

Everyone is invited to join us for these special events. The pastor is the Rev. Wade Abercrombie.