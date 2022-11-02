CHURCH EVENTS: Youth fundraiser, harvest sale, craft sale and 100th birthday

Youth group plans fundraiser

Harrisburg Baptist Church Youth Group will be having its annual barbecue fundraiser on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Get 1 pound OR three sandwiches for $10. Homemade baked goods will also be available for purchase for $1.50 each. Eat in or take out. Come support the youth group!

Harvest Sale at Wilmar Park

Wilmar Park Baptist Church will hold a Harvest Festival on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. until.

There will be a hot dog sale and crafts. Homemade canned items, fresh bread, pies, cakes, fresh ground cornmeal and casseroles will be available. The festival will be held at 584 NW Wilmar St., Concord.

Friendship UMC holding ham and chicken dinner

A ham and chicken dinner will be held at Friendship United Methodist Church, 4695 Mt. Pleasant Road. S, Concord, Saturday, Nov. 5, from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Take out or drive by only. 704-786-3335.

Celebrating Helen Boger's 100th birthday

First Christian Church will be honoring Helen Boger with a birthday fellowship at 10 a.m., celebrating her 100th birthday Sunday, Nov. 6. The church is at 158 Rone Ave. SW, Concord, NC 28085.

Vendor and craft show

On Saturday, Nov. 12, New Gilead Reformed Church will have a Vendor and Craft Show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the church parking lot. A hot dog sale will also be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The church is at 2400 Old Salisbury-Concord Road, Concord.