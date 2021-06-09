 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Church news and events
0 Comments
Church News

Church news and events

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Faith & Values

Do you have church news or community events to share in our Faith & Values section? Email jstamey@independenttribune.com or call 704-782-3155. The deadline is 10 a.m. Wednesday.

 Image by Mary Pahlke from Pixabay

Broadus Baptist VBS

Broadus Baptist Church continues its Vacation Bible School through Friday, June 11 from 5:45-8:15 p.m. The church is at 59 Green St. SW in Concord.

For more information, call 704-788-4008 or email aqberry6@gmail.com or danalyrae@gmail.com.

Harrisburg Baptist VBS

Harrisburg Baptist Church is doing Vacation Bible School. It will be “Big Fish Bay: Hooked on God’s Mercy.”

The VBS will be June 21-25 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. A meal will be provided each night, and all ages are welcome, including adults. Lessons and crafts are included.

New Gilead hot dog sale

New Gilead Reformed Church is holding a hot dog and dessert sale on Saturday, July 10, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dine in or carry out will be available. Call-in orders to 704-788-1202. The church is at 2400 Old Salisbury-Concord Road, Concord.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ohio AG seeks to declare Google a public utility

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts