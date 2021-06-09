Church news and events

Broadus Baptist VBS

Broadus Baptist Church continues its Vacation Bible School through Friday, June 11 from 5:45-8:15 p.m. The church is at 59 Green St. SW in Concord.

For more information, call 704-788-4008 or email aqberry6@gmail.com or danalyrae@gmail.com.

Harrisburg Baptist VBS

Harrisburg Baptist Church is doing Vacation Bible School. It will be “Big Fish Bay: Hooked on God’s Mercy.”

The VBS will be June 21-25 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. A meal will be provided each night, and all ages are welcome, including adults. Lessons and crafts are included.

New Gilead hot dog sale

New Gilead Reformed Church is holding a hot dog and dessert sale on Saturday, July 10, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dine in or carry out will be available. Call-in orders to 704-788-1202. The church is at 2400 Old Salisbury-Concord Road, Concord.