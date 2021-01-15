Citizens urge council to approve racial equity committee, keep focus

CONCORD — More than 40 people spoke at Thursday's Concord City Council meeting in favor of the proposed racial equity committee.
The meeting, which had in total 108 attendees watching, was scheduled to hear a vote on creating the Concord United Committee. But due to council concerns that the petition to create the committee needed further vetting, the vote was postponed to February's meeting.
Council member Andy Langford, who wrote the Concord United Committee petition, said the city manager and city attorney had already given 10 suggested edits that will allow the committee to be affective.
While the committee's petition is being edited, all Concord residents signed up to speak about the committee were heard Jan. 14.
The city had 56 people sign up for public comment, and while only 43 actually spoke, every single person spoke in favor of the committee. Mayor Bill Dusch stated that this was one of the rare occasions a large amount of discussion was held on one city topic.
Several speakers asked the council to keep the committee's focus on racial equity. At the council's Tuesday work session, several members had stated that the issue of marginalized groups was too big for the City of Concord to handle and suggested that the Cabarrus County Government tackle the issue.
Scott Verner, a retired assigning and community news editor at The Charlotte Observer, urged the council to keep focus.
"I urge you to stop the whataboutisms and turn laser focus on the problem that has poisoned all of American society for 402 years, systemic racism," Verner said. "You can affect the 1,100 city employees on your payroll, city's transportation system, fire department, police department, and you can work for low-income, affordable housing.
"The county has expressed no interest in addressing these inequities or removing confederate monuments. Make the county commissioners wish they had done it first."
Boys and Girls Club of Cabarrus County Executive Director Valerie Melton, and other speakers, said the events of 2020 have highlighted the need for this committee.
"For many years, I have witnessed racial bias and prejudice in our community," Melton said. "I have listened to my coworkers and children of the Boys and Girls Club share their stories of racial injustice, inequity and racism. The past year has been especially heart breaking. I have seen the pain my black and brown friends, coworkers and club children have gone through. Now more than ever, we need to address these issues in our community.
But supporters of the committee were quick to acknowledge that Concord has progressed, but it needs to continue.
Akhilesh Shivaramakrishnan, president of the Concord Youth Council, addressed the city council for the second month in a row. Shivaramakrishnan appeared before the city council in December 2020 to present the Youth Council's accomplishments. This time, he asked for the council's support.
"As a son of immigrants having lived in concord the past 17 years, I can say to a significant extent that I have gotten to experience the wonderful opportunities that this city offers, " Shivaramakrishnan said. "As stated in the petition itself, this year has highlighted the inequities and divisions in society that have often gone unnoticed in the past.
"As a youth leader, I think it's important that there are diverse perspectives on these highlighted issues and how they can be addressed in the future.
"And this committee can be a wonderful starting point."
Those who spoke were specific in the racial inequities people of color face even in Concord.
Addressing the council, Dr. Wayne B. Phillip, who previously worked at The Community Free Clinic, identified some of those inequities seen in healthcare.
"Members of racial and ethnic minorities are less likely to receive preventative health services and often receive lower quality care," Phillip said. "Even after taking into account income, the neighborhood you are from, co-morbid illnesses, health outcomes are worse among minority populations.
"Minority populations also have worse health outcomes for certain conditions. For us to combat these disparities, we have to explicitly acknowledge that race and racism is a factor in healthcare.
"We must make efforts to identify implicit bias and structural racism."
As the meeting came to a close, Council member Langford was clear about his expectations. When the newly perfected petition goes before the council again in February, he expects the city council to unanimously approve it.
"I simply do not understand why there is reluctance, angst, and fear. After the events this past week in Washington, surely it is time for more talking conversation and dialogue," Langford said.
He said that he has heard the council's concerns about the petition: that the committee's subject matter is too broad and that the city only has certain jurisdiction. But Langford said he did not understand the third concern council members have.
"The final objection I have heard only in quiet, side conversations, that having such conversations will open up a can of worms or open up Pandora's box. Maybe if we don't talk about racial inequities, maybe they will go away." Langford continued: "Ii find that absolutely offensive. In equities against people of color are not worms or evil spirits. The issues named and discovered are the real and continuing experiences of our African-American, Hispanic and Asian citizens."