Citizens urge council to approve racial equity committee, keep focus

"Minority populations also have worse health outcomes for certain conditions. For us to combat these disparities, we have to explicitly acknowledge that race and racism is a factor in healthcare.

"We must make efforts to identify implicit bias and structural racism."

As the meeting came to a close, Council member Langford was clear about his expectations. When the newly perfected petition goes before the council again in February, he expects the city council to unanimously approve it.

"I simply do not understand why there is reluctance, angst, and fear. After the events this past week in Washington, surely it is time for more talking conversation and dialogue," Langford said.

He said that he has heard the council's concerns about the petition: that the committee's subject matter is too broad and that the city only has certain jurisdiction. But Langford said he did not understand the third concern council members have.