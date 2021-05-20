City Councilman Ryan Dayvault talks about why he is running for Mayor

KANNAPOLIS — Ryan Dayvault said it has always been on his heart to run for Mayor of the City of Kannapolis it was just a matter of when the right time was to do it.
Now, after two terms as a Kannapolis City Councilman, he believes now is the time. He announced his intentions to run via Facebook on Sunday night and was met with some very positive feedback. After four days his post has accumulated 924 likes, 262 comments and 91 shares. Dayvault said in an interview Tuesday he wants to give the seat a run because he would never know if he could have won unless he gave it a try. Seeing the response he got from his announcement of his intent to file for the position was overwhelming.
“I’ve been really blessed and happy with the enthusiasm people have put on my post there on Facebook because that’s where I announced my intentions to file and that was great,” he said. “I didn’t expect that type of feedback or that level of enthusiasm for it. So it gives me hope and encouragement, of course.”
Dayvault first started working for the City of Kannapolis government as a college intern. During that time he got a chance to see how many different levels of the local authority worked and felt he truly got the experience he needed to pursue politics as a career.
He focused on political science and public administration in college and soon after was up for a City Council seat in Kannapolis. He first applied for the position when former Mayor and City Council member Richard Anderson died. Tom Kincaid was appointed to that seat though at the time and Dayvault ran for a City Council seat in the 2011 election and won with 27.63 percent of the vote.
He then was elected again with 24.41 percent of the vote in 2015 and is the second-longest tenured City Council member in Kannapolis behind Kincaid despite his young age.
The 35-year-old was the youngest ever elected City Council member in Kannapolis history at the age of 25 and he feels his time working with Kannapolis has prepared him for the role of Mayor if citizens feel they want him for the job.
“That prepared me for knowing the operations of the City from that standpoint and when I got elected it was a little easier for me because I had that experience,” he said.
The City of Kannapolis has been going through an extensive revitalization Downtown over the last several years. Dayvault added the experience of seeing first hand the work the City has done has been very beneficial.
“Going into this race I’ve been so hands on with so many things that have happened in the Downtown and just at large in the community,” he said. “I’ve gotten to see it all kind of first hand, and know all the people that are involved and build those relationships across the two counties here and broader. It’s just been a good experience to build upon and it’s just the natural next thing if I’m allowed to do it.”
The filing date for Mayor is in July and at this point there are only two candidates who have made their candidacy known in the City as incumbent Mayor Darrell Hinnant announced he would be running for a third term Wednesday morning.
Mayor Darrell Hinnant had the support of City Councilmen Tom Kincaid, Van Rowell and Darrell Jackson on Wednesday as well as that of former Councilman Roger Haas.
Dayvault said his running for Mayor doesn’t have anything to do negatively with Mayor Hinnant. He said he sees some things differently than the Mayor, but he is running himself simply because he feels like this is the logical next step for him after two terms as a City Council member.
“I want to run and see if I can pull it off and if not then maybe I try again the next time,” he said. “Or maybe I don’t. I don’t want to predict anything. But if I’m going to do it I think now’s a good time to do it.”
He would want to continue to see the revitalization of Downtown if he were elected, but he also wants to improve and preserve other aspects of the City as well.
“There’s a lot of stuff I want to do from a historic preservation standpoint, the history of the town, the downtown buildings that we still have, there’s a lot of things like that that I see a little bit differently than (some do),” he said. “I’m a native of here and those buildings are near and dear to me and the folks that are natives here….it’s just stuff like that that I want to focus on and make sure we are preserving those for the long haul and other parts of the town.
“There’s North Kannapolis, Midway, those areas that we need to try to help bring growth and redevelopment to and rehabbing old buildings and trying to support small business. All of that stuff is important to make those areas just as attractive as downtown. Downtown’s went from a ghost town to a thriving place and we need to spread the wealth, basically, throughout the community now.”