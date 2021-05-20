City Councilman Ryan Dayvault talks about why he is running for Mayor

KANNAPOLIS — Ryan Dayvault said it has always been on his heart to run for Mayor of the City of Kannapolis it was just a matter of when the right time was to do it.

Now, after two terms as a Kannapolis City Councilman, he believes now is the time. He announced his intentions to run via Facebook on Sunday night and was met with some very positive feedback. After four days his post has accumulated 924 likes, 262 comments and 91 shares. Dayvault said in an interview Tuesday he wants to give the seat a run because he would never know if he could have won unless he gave it a try. Seeing the response he got from his announcement of his intent to file for the position was overwhelming.

“I’ve been really blessed and happy with the enthusiasm people have put on my post there on Facebook because that’s where I announced my intentions to file and that was great,” he said. “I didn’t expect that type of feedback or that level of enthusiasm for it. So it gives me hope and encouragement, of course.”

Dayvault first started working for the City of Kannapolis government as a college intern. During that time he got a chance to see how many different levels of the local authority worked and felt he truly got the experience he needed to pursue politics as a career.