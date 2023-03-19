Editor's Note This is the third in a series about the city of Concord and issues facing the city from the perspective of members of city council.

Concord is an exceptional city. Two of our state’s biggest tourism hubs are the Charlotte Motor Speedway and Concord Mills. Our strengths are seen not just in big projects like Eli Lilly or the new parks but in many small businesses opening throughout the City.

After the opening of Cabarrus Brewing Company in Gibson Mill, we now have at least five other breweries in town. In the past year, our local Chamber: Leading Business in Cabarrus welcomed 170 new businesses and had over 400 people at its annual banquet. I have attended opening ribbon cuttings at a day spa, fitness center, rehabilitation clinic, pizza place, and health care office. All are important for our common good.

Through ‘The Independent Tribune,’ I am sharing what has happened in our City over the past three years through the lens of serving on the Concord City Council. I am not speaking for the City or the other members of the Council, but offering my own personal perspective.

Parks and growth

Let’s focus on our expanding parks, smart management of growth, and our historic and dramatically changing downtown.

Our parks and greenways are expanding. This past year, the Council, after much debate, supported issuing $60 million in bonds for four new parks and five parks’ major improvements. In response, our citizens approved the bond by two to one. Despite some naysayers, clearly the Council and people were on the same page about parks!

At this stage, the Council has approved master plans for all of these parks, purchased land for Jim Ramseur Park in northeast Concord, continued 120+ recreation programs, supported our eight current city parks with thirteen playgrounds and thirty-one playing fields and dog park, and built and opened the Brown Mill Mountain Bike Trail.

More tourist and more residents

Each year, around 5,000 new people move into our community and new businesses open. How does the City manage our growth?

Although almost never seen, our City Council continually works to support the basic infrastructure that makes all our lives possible. Concord has 1,400 miles of electrical lines, 700 miles of waterlines, and 370 miles of roads to maintain. The City also owns over 1,000 vehicles and equipment that require a whole Fleet Department for maintenance.

To maintain good service, the Council has designated over $100 million in future capital improvement projects for our electrical and water services. The Council also set aside $18 million for waste water connections. Good service requires serious investment and great planning.

While the City is growing, our City Council has focused less on an expansion of City limits and more on infill development. We are limiting our geographic footprint and improving how we live closer to one another and services.

Zoning and master planning

The Council also manages our growth by our zoning decisions. One of the most significant documents in the City, although largely unknown, is our 2030 Land-Use Master Plan. Frequently the Council is asked to sync our Concord Development Ordinances with this plan and respond to zoning changes. We have just been discussing how to include tiny homes and cottage homes into our housing mix.

Zoning changes are among the most visible and contentious decisions the Council makes. If you want to see how our City will grow, look at that master plan.

The Council has adopted small-area master plans for the Weddington Road corridor and George Liles Boulevard. How we grow along those stretches of road will affect everyone. The Council has authorized beginning work on a McGill Ave. NW reuse plan and a Concord Mills Blvd/Bruton Smith Blvd. area plan. We are not being reactive but proactive.

While most of our growth is the western part of the City, the City Council is still committed to the historic downtown. We are now witnessing almost $200 million in private/public investment.

The Downtown Streetscape is well underway, for example creating new 22-foot sidewalks on Union Street, smart light poles, better infrastructure, and more accessible parking. The construction is inconvenient and stressful, especially for our downtown businesses. Support them! Good news: the downtown street work will be completed by the summer of 2024!

In 2021, the Council updated our Downtown Master Plan. We are welcoming 400+ downtown apartments and new businesses and restaurants. The basement of the repurposed old City Hall Annex is now filled with local non-profits.

Close to downtown, the Council strongly supports the Logan Community. Once overlooked, the Council is making major new investments in Caldwell Park, revisioning and expanding public housing, seeking to make Logan a national historic district, replacing the Lincoln Street bridge, and continuing to watch the future of the Barber Scotia property. While some decisions are out of our hands, the Logan community is vital to the health of our City. Similar work is happening in the Gibson Mill area.

Parks, smart growth and infrastructure, and the downtown are all part of the continuing responsibility of the Concord City Council. Watch for much more in the coming weeks.