Our City Council and city staff two months ago welcomed over 500 elected officials from throughout North Carolina at the annual CityVision, run by the North Carolina League of Municipalities. We hosted a large exhibit hall at the Embassy Suites, had a reception at Gibson Mill, offered tours at the Speedway, regional airport and ClearWater Arts, and even invited guests to play at the city-owned Rocky River Golf Course. The city has so much to share.

In these columns, I am reminding our citizens what has happened in Concord over the past three years. In my first term on the Concord City Council, I have learned so much. I do not speak on behalf of the city or Council, but I celebrate what is happening in our city. Today, let me address four topics that we all see but overlook on a regular basis: the airport, cemeteries, tourists and art.

A busy city-owned airport

Our Concord-Padgett Airport is owned and operated by the city. Named after one of Concord’s greatest mayors, Scott Padgett, the airport is a major hub for commercial and corporate transportation. NASCAR-related teams are the biggest users. The airport is the fourth busiest airport in North Carolina, housing 186 planes.

The airport pays for itself. The airport brings in $900 million in business and $48 million in taxes to the city, plus providing over 4,400+ jobs. In 2022, there was a 41% increase in passengers, and soon there will be hanger expansion and other improvements. Our airport will be the first airport in North Carolina to test a remote air traffic control tower.

City cemeteries

The city of Concord owns three cemeteries: Rutherford, West Concord and historic Oakwood. They serve our citizens at a time of great loss with attractive and affordable spaces to honor our deceased. In the near future, look for an expansion of the Rutherford and West Concord sites, as well as growth for the Oakwood Cemetery columbarium.

A tourist destination

Tourism continues to be a major component of our community. Cabarrus County remains the sixth most popular county in North Carolina. Led by the very productive Cabarrus County Convention and Visitors Bureau, hundreds of thousands of guests visit the Charlotte Motor Speedway (which is in Concord!), Concord Mills, iFly, Gibson Mill and other locations every year. Look around town for their newest ‘Explore Cabarrus County’ advertising all our restaurants, hotels, entertainment events and more.

Local residents should take greater advantage of the local automobile shows and races that thousands of people travel from throughout our nation and world to see. Tourists bring in almost $500 million a year. The Council works with NASCAR, local hotels, restaurants and Great Wolf Lodge. A month ago, I saw for the first time a national event at the ZMax dragstrip; the roar of the cars literally takes away your breath.

When family and friends come to visit, invite them to join you to tour the speedway, experience iFly, drive down Union Street and see the construction, walk on one of the greenways, eat at a new restaurant, or tour ClearWater Arts Studio and the Old Courthouse. All of us should enjoy the sights in our own town.

Art fits well with city’s goals

While downtown, look at the large Avett Brothers mural next to the library, one of our most photographed local views. This mural was a public-private partnership with the city that honors these local musicians. Or walk through the Memorial Gardens downtown to slow down and enjoy nature.

To increase the beauty of our city, our Council recently approved a new Public Art Master Plan (available on the city website). The Master Plan outlines hundreds of public/private options that the city might consider in the days to come. Possible options include art in our parks, greenways, city gateways, airport and bus shelters.

To give guidance in how the city will approach public art, the City Council has just appointed a new Public Art Commission. Local residents from throughout the city will make recommendations to our Council. Public art is now part of our conversations about the city’s future development.

Finally, the Council has improved the ClearWater Arts Studio in the Gibson Mill Village with a new ceramics center, installed new art on greenways, and welcomed temporary sculptures downtown with Fulltime Funkytown. A music recording studio may be built. We celebrate that we work with the outstanding Cabarrus Arts Council and local artists to enrich all our lives.

While most of us rarely think about the airport, cemeteries, tourists or art, all of them are essential to our total community and supported by our Council. By the Council’s wise use of tax dollars, we are becoming an even stronger place to live, work and play.