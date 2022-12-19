City of Kannapolis announces its holiday closing schedule

All city of Kannapolis offices will be closed from Thursday, Dec. 22 until Tuesday, Dec. 27, in observance of the Christmas holiday.

There will be no delay in garbage and recycling collection service over the holiday. There will be no yard waste, limb or loose-leaf collection Thursday, Dec. 22 - Monday, Dec. 26.

Offices will also be closed on Jan. 2, 2023, in observance of the New Year. There will be no delay in garbage and recycling collection service over the holiday. There will be no yard waste, limb or loose-leaf collection Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.