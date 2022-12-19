 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Independent Tribune is partnering with The Hemp Doctor who are sponsoring 275 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

City of Kannapolis announces its holiday closing schedule

  • Updated
  • 0
City of Kannapolis
City of Kannapolis

All city of Kannapolis offices will be closed from Thursday, Dec. 22 until Tuesday, Dec. 27, in observance of the Christmas holiday.

There will be no delay in garbage and recycling collection service over the holiday. There will be no yard waste, limb or loose-leaf collection Thursday, Dec. 22 - Monday, Dec. 26.

Offices will also be closed on Jan. 2, 2023, in observance of the New Year. There will be no delay in garbage and recycling collection service over the holiday. There will be no yard waste, limb or loose-leaf collection Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

This Day in History: President Clinton is impeached

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts