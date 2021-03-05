City of Kannapolis Residential and Commercial Development Growth Trend Continues in 2021

“We continue to see the benefits of our investments in water and sewer infrastructure. The investment in our transportation corridors, such as Kannapolis Parkway, West Avenue, Main Street, and the new I-85 Exit 65, are leading developers and companies to our City. This means new jobs and opportunities for our residents,” Kannapolis City Mayor Darrell Hinnant said.

Other factors contributing to the development of the city include a high quality of life, location along the I-85 corridor, proximity to the Charlotte region, and a welcoming attitude to new companies and support for the expansion of existing businesses.

“As growth happens in the Charlotte region and moves up the I-85 corridor, companies and people look for nearby cities to move to that offer a welcoming business atmosphere and great quality of life for their employees,” Kannapolis City Manager Mike Legg said. “We have a forward-looking City Council and staff who have invested in the right things to ensure we attract quality companies and grow responsibly.”

In the last four years the city has welcomed a one million-square-foot Amazon Distribution Center, the Linder Industrial Machinery Company, the N.C. Food Innovation Lab and the Prime Beverage Manufacturing facility on Kannapolis Parkway. Each of these facilities has brought hundreds of jobs to the city.