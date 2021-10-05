Clay exhibition opens Thursday with artist demos, reception

The Cabarrus Arts Council’s popular annual Clay exhibition opens this Thursday, Oct. 7, in The Galleries.
The exhibition’s opening day begins at 10 a.m., and ends with an artist reception from 5 – 7 p.m. Meet many of the artists from the exhibition, watch demonstrations from featured artists Kathy Spado and Susan and Jim Weaver, purchase local craft beer from Cabarrus Brewing Company or a glass of wine on the front lawn and enjoy live music from local musician David Domingo.
This year, Curator Rebecca Collins invited 23 potters into The Galleries for the 2021 Clay exhibition. The majority of the artists are from North Carolina.
Featured artists include Marina Bosetti, Danielle Carelock, Lori Clodfelter, Hannah Cupp, Deborah Harris, Susan Hendley, Pam & William Kennedy of Uwharrie Crystalline Pottery, Adam Landman & Anne Pärtna of Blue Hen Pottery, Sid Luck, Raine Middleton, Samantha Oliver, Sandra O'Quinn of O’Quinn Pottery, Mandee Pritchard, Gretchen Quinn, Eamon Rogers, Joseph Sand, Kathy Spado of Club Polska Pottery, Wei Sun, Evelyn Ward, Susan & Jim Weaver, Curry Wilkinson, Hadiya Williams and Jared Zehmer
All pieces are for sale, making this exhibition a popular one for holiday shoppers. Prices range from a few dollars and up.
The Galleries Clay exhibition is sponsored by Uwharrie Bank.
Clay runs Thursday, Oct. 7, - Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022
Gallery Hours: Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Admission is always free.
Cabarrus Arts Council is located at 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord. Visit cabarrusartscouncil.org for more information.
This Week (Oct. 6-10)
Paint Along - Cabarrus County Public Library, Kannapolis - Thursday, Oct. 7, 5:30 - 7 p.m. Flex your painting skills! Design your own masterpiece or paint along with an on-screen artist. Registration and face coverings required. Recommended for ages 18 and up; Cost is free. Meeting Room, 850 Mountain Street, Kannapolis. For more information and to register, see Library System - Paint Along* (KAN) (activecalendar.com).
Next Week (Oct. 11-18)
STEAM Explorers, Cabarrus County Public Library, Concord - Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 1:00p.m. Do you love all things SCIENCE? Join us for engaging, hands-on activities exploring the fields of science, technology, and art. Registration required. Face coverings are required. Cost is free; Recommended for ages 6-11; Concord Library, 27 Union Street Concord NC 28025. Visit Library System - STEAM Explorers* (CON) (activecalendar.com) to register.
Mural Viewing, Cabarrus County Public Library, Concord - Wednesday, Oct. 13, 3-3:30 p.m. Join for an opportunity to see and discuss the 1941 mural depicting scenes from Cabarrus County history. Registration required. Face coverings are required. Cost is free; Recommended for ages 6-11; Concord Library, 27 Union Street Concord NC 28025. Visit Library System - Mural Viewing* (CON) (activecalendar.com) to register.
Mindful Movement, Cabarrus County Public Library, Concord - Friday, Oct. 15, 10:15 a.m. Join for a fun and energetic program of movement, mindfulness, interactive stories, and music. Face coverings are required. Cost is free; Recommended for ages 3-5 with caregiver; Concord Library, 27 Union Street Concord NC 28025. Visit Library System - Mindful Movement* (CON) (activecalendar.com) to register.
Upcoming
Family Day - Saturday, Oct. 23, 1-4 p.m. Family Days are back! Join us (outside, if it's a nice fall day) for craft stations perfect for preschool/school age children and their families. Family Days are free and open to the public. Family Day is sponsored by Atrium Health. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord. Cabarrusartscouncil.org
Salute to America: A Veteran’s Day Celebration - Saturday, Nov. 6, at 7 p.m. Come to experience inspiring renditions of military marches such as “Boys of the Old Brigade” and “Women of the Podium.” Sing along with favorites such as “When Johnny Comes Marching Home” and “America the Beautiful.” Plus, enjoy a special treat of original patriotic selections written for our wind band. We are particularly honored that the 208th Army Band Brass Quintet is joining us for this patriotic presentation. Recommended for all ages. Jay M. Robinson High School, 300 Pitts School Road SW, Concord. For more information and to purchase tickets, see Concerts & Tickets - Charlotte Concert Band.
Art Walk on Union - Saturday, Nov. 13, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.; Art Walk on Union is an all-day arts festival for artists and makers to sell their handmade artwork. Join in the celebration in downtown Concord and enjoy live music, food trucks, local brews & wines plus participation from local galleries, shops and restaurants. Cost is free; Recommended for all ages; downtown Concord, NC. More details at https://bit.ly/artwalkonunion. This event is sponsored by Waste Pro.
Christmas with Darin & Brooke Aldridge - Saturday, Dec. 4, 8 p.m.; Davis Theatre Celebrate the holiday season in the Davis Theatre with Darin & Brooke Aldridge – one of the most acclaimed young acts in acoustic music today! This husband and wife duo continues to top Bluegrass and Gospel charts and have received multiple accolades from the International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) and Inspirational Country Music (ICM).Ticket information coming soon. www.darinandbrookealdridge.com; Hotel rooms for Darin & Brooke Aldridge and crew are provided by Embassy Suites Charlotte Concord Golf Resort & Spa. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord. Cabarrusartscouncil.org.
Cabarrus Arts Council presents American Spiritual Ensemble - Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022; Kannapolis Performing Arts Center The American Spiritual Ensemble performs the rich and culturally important music of the great African-American spirituals. Composed of some of the finest performers in the classical music world, ASE consists of over 125 singers hailing from a wide variety of backgrounds, including The Metropolitan Opera soloists, Broadway veterans, as well as some of the most prominent voice professors within the United States. Hear the American Spiritual Ensemble perform in Cabarrus County with a local community choir created especially for this performance. The perfect concert for church congregations, ticketing information, including group rates, will be announced soon. www.americanspiritualensemble.com; Hotel rooms for American Spiritual Ensemble and crew are provided by Hilton Garden Inn.
EXHIBITION - Texture: Investigating surface and subject – Thursday, Jan. 27 - Saturday, April 9, 2022; Sponsored by Hilliard Family Foundation; The Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord; The Galleries Hours: Tuesdays - Fridays, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Admission is free. Cabarrusartscouncil.org.
Opening Reception for Texture: Investigating surface and subject – Thursday, Jan. 27, 5-7 p.m. – Be among the first to view the exhibition; visit with featured artists from the show; Details to come; The Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord; The Galleries Hours: Tuesdays - Fridays, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Cabarrusartscouncil.org.
EXHIBITION - Metamorphose: A survey of figurative artwork – Thursday, May 5 - Saturday, July 16, 2022; Sponsored by Hilliard Family Foundation; The Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord; The Galleries Hours: Tuesdays - Fridays, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Admission is free. Cabarrusartscouncil.org.
Opening Reception for Metamorphose: A survey of figurative artwork – Thursday, May 5, 5-7 p.m. – Be among the first to view the exhibition; visit with featured artists from the show; Details to come; The Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord; The Galleries Hours: Tuesdays - Fridays, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Cabarrusartscouncil.org.
Ongoing
The Galleries of the Cabarrus Arts Council Gift Shop – Support local artists and the arts council by purchasing handcrafted works from The Galleries Gift Shop. Purchases online and then choose a time to pick up curbside at the Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, Downtown Concord. Cabarrusartscouncil.org/shop.
AFTER SCHOOL AND ADULT ART CLASSES in drawing, painting, pottery, and sculpture. After school classes from 4:30-6:30 p.m. and adult classes from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, or Thursday one day per week for 6 weeks. For more information call 704-786-8570.
Pottery lessons – Learn to throw a bowl, tumbler or vase on a potter’s wheel. Lessons adapted for Kindergarten - Adult; Class size: individual, or groups up to four. Sessions are scheduled at mutually convenient days/times. Visit www.linbarnhardt.com or info@linbarnhardt.com for details; Lin Barnhardt Studio, Mt. Pleasant.
Paint Your Hearts Out: Kids Day - Every Tuesday from 12-6 p.m.; 10% off for kids 12 and under. Pricing depends on canvas size. Times: 12-2:30 p.m. or 3-6 p.m.; call 704-312-2699 to reserve your spot; for more information visit https://bit.ly/3fu6F10 543 Winecoff School Rd, Concord.
Art Studio Kannapolis: Kids Workshop: Every Tuesday and Thursday, 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Children ages 5-12 will make arts and crafts. Space is limited to 15 children. Each child is required to wear a mask and gloves will be provided. $25. Private parties and crafting sessions available on Saturdays. Registration email artstudiobynicolina@gmail.com; 812 North Main Street, Kannapolis.
North Carolina Music Hall of Fame: Open by appointment: The North Carolina Music Hall of Fame Museum is a safe, fun, and touch-free visit for your friends & family! The Museum is open to the public by appointment Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., closed noon-1 p.m. for lunch. Reserve your visit at Make A Reservation - North Carolina Music Hall Of Fame; 600 Dale Earnhardt Blvd, Kannapolis.
Open Art Day - Every Tuesday, 11a.m.-3p.m.: Bring your lunch and drink, bring a project you are working on and your supplies. Or bring work you’d like to share and discuss. This is a working, weekly meeting, each Tuesday, to work with and share with artists and like-minded people who appreciate creativity. Cost is free. ClearWater Arts Center & Studios (223 Crowell Dr NW, Concord, NC 28025 - enter through the double glass doors facing Kerr Street, called the Greenway Gallery). For more information: About Us (cabarrusartguild.org).
Cabarrus Community Chorus - Rehearsals Every Monday 7 - 8:30 p.m.: This non-profit volunteer-based organization encourages community participation and outreach through choral performances. CCC is comprised of singers from all backgrounds, abilities, and ages 14 and up and directed by Jerry Skaggs. If you have a passion for performing with others signing Christmas to Broadway and Contemporary to Classical music, the all new CCC is the place for you. Cost is free; no audition; easy sign-up at intuneschool.com.
Old Courthouse Theatre - Looking for Volunteers: Would you like to help usher or work concessions? Do you like to build sets? Are you interested in working backstage? Do you have an interest in running lights or sound? Or would you be willing to help on work calls? We have a spot for you! If you are interested in helping out in any way, please reply to this email to be added to our volunteer list! We look forward to hearing from you and building our OCT family! 49 Spring Street NW, Concord, NC 28025. For more information: Volunteer | Old Courthouse Theatre (octconcord.com).
The Cabarrus Arts Council contributes the Arts & Entertainment column, which highlights the arts in Cabarrus County, to the Independent Tribune each Wednesday. Use the contact information provided to confirm the details of events. If you would like your arts information to be considered for inclusion, email Elisabeth Thornton at elisabeth@cabarrusartscouncil.org.