Clay exhibition opens Thursday with artist demos, reception

Old Courthouse Theatre - Looking for Volunteers: Would you like to help usher or work concessions? Do you like to build sets? Are you interested in working backstage? Do you have an interest in running lights or sound? Or would you be willing to help on work calls? We have a spot for you! If you are interested in helping out in any way, please reply to this email to be added to our volunteer list! We look forward to hearing from you and building our OCT family! 49 Spring Street NW, Concord, NC 28025. For more information: Volunteer | Old Courthouse Theatre (octconcord.com).