Collaborating on the future of Barber-Scotia College and Campus

There has been much discussion in the community in the past year about Barber-Scotia College, the campus, its past and, most important, its future.
Since 1867, Barber-Scotia College and its campus have been central to Concord. The contributions of this historically Black college (HBCU) to the community have been profound over the last 154 years.
We want to share some thoughts about the collective efforts of the college and the city leadership being undertaken to help support the vision for its future. Our goal is to forge a path for success that benefits Barber-Scotia, students, alumni, the surrounding neighborhoods, community, and Concord overall.
Dr. Melvin Douglass and a committed board of trustees under the leadership of Karen Soares are at the helm of Barber-Scotia College and, with them, a renewed effort and opportunity to restore the institution and campus is at hand. Likewise, the city of Concord has reinvigorated its efforts to support the college’s legacy of meaningful impact on the community, youth and future leaders. Dr. Douglass and the trustees have been engaged in creating plans and a vision for a reinvigorated Barber-Scotia, while the city’s Barber-Scotia Community Task Force likewise has been engaged in collecting the input of community leaders, groups and institutions.
Meanwhile, the relationships between Dr. Douglass, the trustees and the task force, led by City Council members JC McKenzie and Ella Mae Small, have been growing. The leadership of Barber-Scotia College and the city of Concord recently agreed to a Statement of Collaboration that recognizes:
A collective desire to forge a successful path forward for the college and campus, and
The inherent connection between Barber Scotia and the community.
The leadership of Barber-Scotia College and the city of Concord, therefore, agree:
To endeavor to work together, collaboratively, in exploring and developing the successful path forward for the college,
That it is paramount to this effort to preserve the education mission, which is in keeping with the proud legacy and Charter of Barber-Scotia College,
To work together to preserve the campus and college legacy for the benefit of Barber-Scotia, the community, and alumni,
That the college should benefit the surrounding neighborhoods and the Concord community,
That economic opportunities for the campus and community should be considered as part of a successful path to a revitalized college,
To work together to gather the input of the community about the vision for the future of Barber-Scotia College,
To embrace the realities of the challenges facing Barber-Scotia in this current environment and era and work together to develop a viable path forward, and
To endeavor to communicate a collaborative effort to this end.
The task force has been collecting input from the community for the purpose of understanding the community’s needs, wants and ideas with regard to the future of the college and campus. Input has been gathered from stakeholder groups including leaders of the local neighborhoods, civic organizations, pastoral leadership, alumni, young professionals, African-American community members, financial partners and the general public. This information gathering will continue with an online survey that soon will be made available to the public.
Likewise, Dr. Douglass and the board of trustees have been meeting with community leaders and analyzing the needs of future students, the community at large and the global society as it rolls out its plan. We all agree that the education mission of the college must be preserved as well as the campus and college legacy. Barber-Scotia’s leadership is working diligently toward a future that includes the possibility of a four-year accredited undergraduate program as well as vocational, entrepreneurship and technical school programs and other educational programs that would benefit the community.
The Statement of Collaboration intends to create a solid foundation for the city of Concord and the leadership of Barber-Scotia College to work together for the very best outcome for all. We’re excited about this opportunity and what the future may hold.
We will continue to keep the community informed as this important revitalization effort moves forward. We thank you for your support.