Collaborating on the future of Barber-Scotia College and Campus

The task force has been collecting input from the community for the purpose of understanding the community’s needs, wants and ideas with regard to the future of the college and campus. Input has been gathered from stakeholder groups including leaders of the local neighborhoods, civic organizations, pastoral leadership, alumni, young professionals, African-American community members, financial partners and the general public. This information gathering will continue with an online survey that soon will be made available to the public.

Likewise, Dr. Douglass and the board of trustees have been meeting with community leaders and analyzing the needs of future students, the community at large and the global society as it rolls out its plan. We all agree that the education mission of the college must be preserved as well as the campus and college legacy. Barber-Scotia’s leadership is working diligently toward a future that includes the possibility of a four-year accredited undergraduate program as well as vocational, entrepreneurship and technical school programs and other educational programs that would benefit the community.

The Statement of Collaboration intends to create a solid foundation for the city of Concord and the leadership of Barber-Scotia College to work together for the very best outcome for all. We’re excited about this opportunity and what the future may hold.

We will continue to keep the community informed as this important revitalization effort moves forward. We thank you for your support.