CHARLOTTE – The Ron Sanchez Era in Charlotte 49ers men’s basketball has reached its end.

On Tuesday, the school announced Sanchez has resigned as head coach of the Niners after five seasons at the helm.

“This is a bittersweet day for me and my family as I step down to pursue other opportunities,” Sanchez said in statement released by the Charlotte athletics department. “It has been a tremendous privilege to lead the 49ers basketball program over the past five years, and I want to thank Niner Nation for its support. I will be forever grateful to my staff, players and the University. I can only hope that the impact we made on our student-athletes is as strong as the impact they have made on us.”

Sanchez was named head coach on March 19, 2018 after having spent time as an assistant at Virginia, where he was associate head coach, at Indiana.

He inherited a Charlotte team coming off a 6-23 campaign. During his five-year tenure, the Niners went 72-78, capped by 22 wins this past season – the most since 2001 – and the CBI Championship, the Niners’ first-ever postseason tournament title.

“Ron took over a proud but struggling program and carefully rebuilt it into a 22-game winner,” Charlotte athletics director Mike Hill said. “He has led with class, dignity and devotion to our young men. His decision to step down from Charlotte was a difficult one for him and everyone associated with our program. We wish him and his family every happiness.

“Our competitive goals are clear. We are driven to regularly contend for American Athletic Conference championships and return to the NCAA Tournament. We have commenced a national search for our next head coach and are excited about the future.”