COLUMN: A trip to Hawaii

I spent a week in Hawaii several decades ago. And even though it wasn’t my first visit, it was without a doubt the most memorable. Unfortunately, I’m sad to say, I’ve never had the opportunity to return. Nevertheless, the excursion was impressive enough to generate feelings of nostalgia whenever thoughts of my experience there resurface. In fact, I had to earnestly ponder how long it had been, since those memories are still so close to the surface.
I found the local residents to be welcoming, considerate and generous. It was a pleasure to socialize with them and explore their culture. Their hospitality toward me was unparalleled even though I was just a business consultant there on assignment.
By the way, for those of you that have never been to Hawaii, do you remember seeing in movies, the floral wreaths placed around the necks of visitors when they exit the airport? Those garlands are known as a lei, and they still hand them out. These items are ubiquitous in Polynesia and are used as both ornamental attire and gifts to show affection or respect. They’re worn by men and women around the neck and the flowers are commonly fashioned together using vines and other plant fiber.
I’m not 100 percent sure, but I believe I wore one every day for the week I was there. Anyway, I was hired to help turn a failing company around. I inspected the financial statements of the company that hired me to evaluate its business. I quickly made modifications to its organizational structure and implemented operational changes. I developed daily, weekly and monthly monetary targets and established monitoring tools to measure its performance moving forward. When I decided to write this column, I looked up the company to see if it was still in business. I’m happy to say that after several decades, this enterprise is still financially viable.
That summer, I arrived in Honolulu early Tuesday afternoon and worked a full day, plus 10 hours on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Although I was expecting to work that weekend, I was pleasantly surprised to discover that the business owners had other plans. Hence, I was off for the weekend. I met with multiple local residents during my discovery period while investigating my target company’s engagements with other enterprises. It was routine to seek unbiased appraisals of a company’s performance from its vendors, partners and other businesses in the area.
Aside from evaluating anonymous employee surveys, input from external sources often provided clear and convincing evidence of a corporation’s leadership mismanagement. The results of my examination yielded no exception. I quickly determined the owners were philanthropists and often used company funds to support local endeavors. On its face, there is nothing wrong with that — if done in moderation. However, while exploring the sustainability of multiple charitable events, I quickly concluded that the owners were routinely contributing excessive funds to local groups. Although their generosity assisted many local causes, their kindness was used as a crutch by the recipients, who never found it necessary to improve their financial situation. Therefore, these organizations never considered alternative revenue streams, hence becoming the catalyst for my humanitarian’s financial ruin and their own.
That said, during the course of my visit, I was also able to gratuitously assist these other companies struggling to remain in operation. Because of my willingness to assist the community, I was invited to participate in a family’s luau. I was honored to know that this locally practiced tradition was extended to me by the owner of a nonprofit organization.
I later discovered that this family had established a homestead on its 3-acre plot several decades earlier and used it to help others in need. They kept dozens of animals like chickens, goats and pigs. However, what I found most impressive was that they also maintained a fish hatchery in multiple above-ground pools. And they successfully ran a fish farm and kept fin and shellfish. I believe some of the species they commonly raised were prawn, catfish, tilapia and, I think, scallop, but don’t quote me.
This family also had mango, papaya, coconut and pineapple palm trees, and an assortment of banana plants on the property. Plus, I believe they had two 10- by 20-foot greenhouses with an assortment of vegetables. Personally, I thought it made perfect sense. Hawaii is thousands of miles away from its nearest mainland neighbor, and supplies are expensive. They were able to keep vegetable costs down for local markets and often traded fish and an assortment of fruit and other items for nonperishables. It was a brilliant business model.
The family luau had more food than could possibly be eaten in one sitting, which is why the event basically lasted all day. They served Kahlau pork — from a whole pig that was slowly roasted on site. They also had Teriyaki chicken with pineapple, oriental vegetables, and sweet and spicy Thai noodles to round off the menu. I’m not sure who cooked all that food, but there was no way they could have prepared all those dishes before I arrived, so the family matriarch and her siblings must have spent the previous day cooking away.
There was also a huge bowl of traditional Mandarin orange and toasted almond salad with fresh citrus vinaigrette on every table. And several Tahitian punch bowls on a communal table which, if memory serves, was fantastic. And for dessert they served a tropical fruit medley topped off with a Pina Colada cake. And, of course, there were the complementary leis everywhere.
I spent the day eating, participating in local dances and watching multiple productions put on by children and other performers. At the end of the night, I was exhausted. I believe I slept half of Sunday away, but I managed to get up in time to drive to a local tourist area where I could witness active lava flowing.
Now, this portion of my story is completely ridiculous, but it goes to prove that ignorance is bliss. I arrived late, so I wasn’t able to join a tour group to explore the lava fields. I just drove my car until I found a nearby spot to park then got out and walked. There were roped off areas along the lava flows that were placed there for the spectators’ safety, which I, of course, ignored.
I stepped over the safety ropes and out onto active lava plates. I strolled out about 200 feet to take pictures of flowing lava. It was incredible. I could hear the rock plates cracking under my feet, but I didn’t pay any attention to it. Suddenly, there was a considerable amount of commotion behind me. I turned to see more than a dozen people waving. At the time, I didn’t realize they were trying to warn me of the dangers, so I just waved back. My feet were getting hot and when I looked down, my shoes were melting. This can’t be good, I thought. The active lava was just a few feet away, and suddenly one of my shoes felt like it was on fire, and it dawned on me. I’m too close. Oh, it’s hot. Yep, time to go.
Alberto Perez wrote the first two books in a series, “The Second Coming: The Arrival” and “The Second Coming: The Gathering,” almost three years ago. The books illustrate an account of the Rapture and are available for purchase through Amazon and Barnes & Noble. “The Second Coming: The Trials,” is a continuation of the same story and Part 3 in a series of six. You can learn more about him at www.albertoperez.com or join him on Twitter @albertoperezmba and Facebook.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.