COLUMN: Ellis Jewelers rises, shines, and sparkles in Downtown Concord

Ellis Jewelers opened its doors, to Concord residents, in July, 1953.

The original owner, Mr. Ellis Levinson, "was excited to pop out of bed and excited to work every day," according to his son, Dan Levinson.

Mr. Ellis, the name that 3-4 generations of his customers called him, passed away Nov. 20, 2020. The jewelry store is owned by Mr. Ellis's youngest son, Dan, who has worked in the store, full time, since 1989. Both Mr. Ellis and Dan are graduates of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Ellis Jewelers is known for its quality fine jewelry, and it's outstanding, reputable customer service by Mr. Ellis. Dan reflected on his dad, "He was a sweet guy, who never corrected anyone. My dad was super fair, and a kind person."

If a young man, or a couple, were discussing wedding plans, they would come to see Mr. Ellis to initially look at engagement rings. Because these young people trusted Mr. Ellis, sometimes he knew that the couple would be becoming engaged, weeks before their parents knew. In recent years, Ellis Jewelers has received many orders for custom designed bridal ring sets.