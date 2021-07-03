COLUMN: Ellis Jewelers rises, shines, and sparkles in Downtown Concord

Ellis Jewelers opened its doors, to Concord residents, in July, 1953.
The original owner, Mr. Ellis Levinson, "was excited to pop out of bed and excited to work every day," according to his son, Dan Levinson.
Mr. Ellis, the name that 3-4 generations of his customers called him, passed away Nov. 20, 2020. The jewelry store is owned by Mr. Ellis's youngest son, Dan, who has worked in the store, full time, since 1989. Both Mr. Ellis and Dan are graduates of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
Ellis Jewelers is known for its quality fine jewelry, and it's outstanding, reputable customer service by Mr. Ellis. Dan reflected on his dad, "He was a sweet guy, who never corrected anyone. My dad was super fair, and a kind person."
If a young man, or a couple, were discussing wedding plans, they would come to see Mr. Ellis to initially look at engagement rings. Because these young people trusted Mr. Ellis, sometimes he knew that the couple would be becoming engaged, weeks before their parents knew. In recent years, Ellis Jewelers has received many orders for custom designed bridal ring sets.
Mr. Ellis was instrumental in helping 18-year-old people to establish credit, for the first time. If Mr. Ellis was acquainted with a young person's parents, and knew that this person was employed, with a steady income, and of good character, Mr. Ellis would kindly extend credit, in his store, to them. These people were so grateful, they returned to become customers, often generation after generation. Dan described Mr. Ellis, "He enjoyed sharing the life cycles of anniversaries, births, and birthdays with his customers - We are in the happiness business!"
Serving as President of the Historic Downtown Concord Merchants Association, Mr. Ellis's ideas and input were recognized and highly regarded by the other board members and merchants in the organization. Dan describes his father's role in this professional association as "a catalyst of enthusiasm." Dan reflected that his dad was a business owner who was the "The Pied Piper of downtown Concord!"
Mr. Ellis was a philanthropist and a volunteer for many other Cabarrus County organizations. The jeweler put a great deal of time and effort into helping to support the Cabarrus County Free Clinic, because he felt that the clinic was of the utmost importance to aid in the health concerns of the underprivileged residents of Cabarrus County. He was a member of the Rotary Club of Cabarrus County for 25 years. Mr. Ellis participated in many fundraisers for Cabarrus Meals on Wheels, and was involved in the Cabarrus Economic Development organization.
Mr. Ellis wanted to assist Concord and Kannapolis, two communities who supported his business, and were kind to him, his family members, and his staff.
Mr. Ellis loved his family. His dad, Morris, was also a jeweler. Mr. Ellis married his wife, Mary Ann, in the early 1950s and they were married until she passed in 1997. Besides Dan, Mr. Ellis has two other children, Lynne Levinson Sheffer and Hal Levinson.. Mr. Ellis was proud of all of his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
When Mr. Ellis retired from his jewelry store, he missed the social interaction with his customers. He was self-motivated to exercise and socialize at two gyms, and to travel to new places. Because he had lived in Charlotte since 1952, he had many friends who he enjoyed spending time with. When Ellis met with Dan, after his retirement, the elder always had the same two questions, "How's business? How are the grandchildren?" Dan said.
Dan has an optimistic view of the future of Ellis Jewelers in downtown Concord..
"We (Ellis Jewelers) continue to grow, our future is super bright, and innovative. We will continue to be an anchor in downtown Concord."
Mr. Ellis was a "gem" to his family, his customers, his colleagues, and the Concord-Kannapolis community. He is sorely missed.
Ellis Jewelers is located at 29 Union Street, Concord.
Robyn writes about everyday people who have touched her in amazing ways. She enjoys time with her family, friends, and pets. Please contact Robyn: Cabarruscountyitsallgood@gmail.com