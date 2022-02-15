COLUMN: Jim Avett performs to full house in the Davis Theatre

We love the energy of a full house and got to experience it once again last Saturday when Jim Avett performed in the Davis Theatre.
Jim had plenty of fresh stories and songs for the audience, and brought together a group of musicians (Ali Parker, fiddle; Patrick Crouch, bass; Bonnie Avett Rini, harmony) who lent their amazing talents to the evening. We thought you might like to see some of the memories made from the night. Visit https://bit.ly/3JwJVfc for the full album.
This Week (Feb. 16 -20)
Art Exhibition: Texture – Now – Sunday, April 10, – See how artists Meg Arsenovic, CHD:WCK!, Meredith Morrison, Lucha Rodríguez and Eli Warren visually accomplish the feel of texture, through use of materials as well as the manipulation of those materials. Sponsored by Hilliard Family Foundation; The Galleries of the Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord. Hours: Tuesday – Friday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Admission is free. www.cabarrusartscouncil.org.
Kid Krafters - Cabarrus County Public Library, Concord - Wednesday, Feb. 16, 4:30 p.m. Join us and take part in “Random Acts of Kindness Week” by painting rocks to share with others. Remember to wear clothes that you aren’t afraid to get messy! Recommended for ages 7-12; registration is free. Auditorium, 27 Union Street, Concord. For more information and to register, see Library System - Kid Krafters* (CON) (activecalendar.com).
Pets, Paints & Pints at Cabarrus Brewing Company - Thursday, Feb. 17, 6:30 p.m. Learn to paint your pet at Cabarrus Brewing with Pet Portrait Artist Carla Garrison-Mattos! All paints and supplies will be provided; includes one complimentary beer. Recommended for adults; registration is $55. For more information and to register, see Pets, Paints & Pints at Cabarrus Brewing Tickets, Thu, Feb. 17, at 6:30 p.m. | Eventbrite.
Nana Does Vegas - Old Courthouse Theatre - Feb. 17-19, 25-26, 2022, 7:30 p.m.; Feb. 20, 27, 2:30 p.m. Nana has taken a gamble and moved to Las Vegas, where she and her sidekick Vera are working as seamstresses for a show... What could possibly go wrong? Everything! If you liked Nana’s Naughty Knickers, you’ll love Nana Does Vegas! Recommended for families; adult tickets cost $21.40. Old Courthouse Theatre, 49 Spring Street NW, Concord. For more information and to select a showing, see OCT (arts-people.com).
The 2022 N.C. Black Heritage Festival - Feb. 19th, 1 - 5 p.m. The 2022 Queen City Black Heritage Festival themed "Past, Present, & Future" will feature 40 black owned companies. Attendees can expect crafts, culture, art, games, performances, COVID-19 vaccines, information and more. Free giveaways, discounts, coupons, and kids activities make the vendor shopping experience like none other. Cabarrus Arena & Events, 4751 North Carolina 49, Gold Hall, Concord. For more information, visit 2022 N.C. Black Heritage Festival Tickets, Sat, Feb. 19, 2022 at 1:00 PM | Eventbrite.
Next Week (Feb. 21 -27)
“Anatomy of a Scene” Youth Acting Classes - Feb. 21 - April 11, 5:30 - 7 p.m. Another exciting semester taught by Ms. Mary Lynn Bain. Classes meet for 8 weeks every Monday and conclude with a showcase of what students have learned. For children grades 3-5; $260 per semester. Old Courthouse Theatre, 49 Spring Street NW, Concord. For more information and to register visit: octconcord.com and select classes.
“Playwrights Apprentice” Youth Acting Classes - Starts Feb. 22 - April 12, 5:30 - 7 p.m. Another exciting semester taught by Ms. Mary Lynn Bain. Classes meet for 8 weeks every Tuesday and conclude with a showcase of what students have learned. For children grades 6-8; $260 per semester Old Courthouse Theatre, 49 Spring Street NW, Concord. For more information and to register visit: octconcord.com and select classes.
Upcoming
Jake Blount - Friday, March 4, 8 p.m. Award-winning banjoist, fiddler, singer and scholar, Jake is a 2020 Strathmore Artist in Residence, a board member of Bluegrass Pride and a 2020 recipient of the Steve Martin Banjo Prize. Although he is proficient in multiple performance styles, he specializes in the music of Black and indigenous communities in the southeastern United States. Tickets: $30 at https://bit.ly/jakeblount Hotel sponsor Hilton Garden. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord.
Love Songs and Lullabies from Jewish Tradition - Zoom Webinar, Saturday, March 12, 1 - 2:30 p.m. Kathleen Blackwell-Plank will help enhance cultural sensitivity as singers and instrumentalists learn love songs and lullabies from Jewish tradition. Therapeutic qualities of the music and ways to extend arrangements with improvisation will be explored.Recommended for adults.To register visit: Atrium Health Foundation – Hospice & Palliative Care of Cabarrus County’s Interlude Music Webinar Series.
Family Day with Opera Carolina’s Green Eggs & Ham - Saturday, March 19, 1- 4 p.m. Join us for craft stations perfect for preschool/school age children and their families AND Opera Carolina’s special performance of Green Eggs & Ham. All activities are free and open to the public. English and Spanish speaking volunteers will help with crafts. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord. https://bit.ly/FamDayMarch
Artist Series: A Closer Look - Thursday, March 24, 7 p.m. A Closer Look Artist Series returns with CHD:WCK! and Eli Warren: two phenomenal artists from The Galleries' Texture exhibition.Listen and watch as they share behind-the-scenes stories, inspirations & artistic processes with you. Free and open to the public. Beer and wine available for purchase. Credit cards only. Masks required unless actively drinking. Let us know you're coming: https://forms.gle/LwuPH3XxmLPx7Pjp7
The Cabarrus Arts Council is located at 65 Union Street S in downtown Concord.
Susan Werner - Friday, March 25, 8 p.m. Known for her engaging and energetic live show, Susan Werner continues her reign as one of the most bold and creative forces on the acoustic music scene today. Dubbed by NPR as the "Empress of the Unexpected", Werner's album projects cover the genres of folk, rock, pop, gospel, blues and Americana. Susan composes skillful songs that effortlessly slide between folk, jazz, and pop, all delivered with sassy wit and classic Midwestern charm. Hotel sponsor Hilton Garden Inn Tickets: $37.50 at https://bit.ly/susanwerner. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord.
Art Walk on Union – Saturday, April 2, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Art Walk on Union is an all-day arts festival for artists and makers to sell their handmade artwork. The day features live music, food trucks, local brews & wines, plus participation from local galleries, shops and restaurants throughout downtown Concord. Sponsored by Waste Pro. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord. More details for the public and for artists interested in having a booth at https://bit.ly/artwalkonunion.
The Coasters - Sunday, April 10, 3:30 and 7:30 p.m.. If you love the doo-wop generation of music and high energy, Cornell Gunter’s Coasters is the show to see! You’ll be whisked back into an era where doo-wop music ruled and The Coasters were on the top of their game! The Coasters, who were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1987, are known for such hits as “Poison Ivy”, “Charlie Brown”, Yakety Yak”, and many more. This group will have you dancing and singing in the aisle! Tickets: $37.50 at 3:30 and $40 at 7:30 https://bit.ly/thecoasters; Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord.
We Banjo 3 - Thursday, April 28, 7:30 p.m. We Banjo 3 seamlessly converge the shared and varied traditions of Americana, Bluegrass, and Celtic music with pop-sensible songcraft to create a truly unique and gratifying signature sound. Brilliantly commanded instruments––banjo, fiddle, mandolin, guitar, and percussion––effortlessly elevate lead singer David Howley’s propulsive voice. Tickets: $39 at https://bit.ly/web3tix; Hotel sponsor Embassy Suites Concord; Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord.
The Addams Family: A New Musical - Old Courthouse Theatre - May 12-22nd, 2022. The eccentrically macabre family moves to a bland suburb where Wednesday Addams' friendship with the daughter of a hostile and conformist local reality show host exacerbates conflict between the families. Recommended for families; Old Courthouse Theatre, 49 Spring Street NW, Concord. More information to be found at a later date on Old Courthouse Theatre | Concord, NC (octconcord.com).
Family Day - Saturday, May 21, 1 - 4 p.m. Join us for craft stations perfect for preschool/school age children and their families. Family Days are free and open to the public. English and Spanish speaking volunteers will help with crafts. Sponsored by Atrium Health. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord. https://bit.ly/FamDayMay
Art Walk on Union – Saturday, June 25, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Art Walk on Union is an all-day arts festival for artists and makers to sell their handmade artwork. The day features live music, food trucks, local brews & wines, plus participation from local galleries, shops and restaurants throughout downtown Concord. Sponsored by Waste Pro. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord. More details for the public and for artists interested in having a booth at https://bit.ly/artwalkonunion.
Ongoing
The Galleries of the Cabarrus Arts Council Gift Shop – Support local artists and the arts council by purchasing handcrafted works from The Galleries Gift Shop. Purchases online and then choose a time to pick up curbside at the Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, Downtown Concord. Cabarrusartscouncil.org/shop.
After school and adult art classes in drawing, painting, pottery, and sculpture. After school classes from 4:30-6:30 p.m. and adult classes from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, or Thursday one day per week for 6 weeks. For more information call 704-786-8570.
Pottery lessons – Learn to throw a bowl, tumbler or vase on a potter’s wheel. Lessons adapted for Kindergarten - Adult; Class size: individual, or groups up to four. Sessions are scheduled at mutually convenient days/times. Visit www.linbarnhardt.com or info@linbarnhardt.com for details; Lin Barnhardt Studio, Mt. Pleasant.
Paint Your Hearts Out: Kids Day - Every Tuesday from noon-6 p.m.; 10% off for kids 12 and under. Pricing depends on canvas size. Times: 12-2:30 p.m. or 3-6 p.m; call 704-312-2699 to reserve your spot; for more information visit https://bit.ly/3fu6F10 543 Winecoff School Rd, Concord.
Art Studio Kannapolis: Kids Workshop: Every Tuesday and Thursday, 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.; Children ages 5-12 will make arts and crafts. Space is limited to 15 children. Each child is required to wear a mask and gloves will be provided. $25. Private parties and crafting sessions available on Saturdays. Registration email artstudiobynicolina@gmail.com; 812 North Main Street, Kannapolis.
North Carolina Music Hall of Fame: Open by appointment: The North Carolina Music Hall of Fame Museum is a safe, fun, and touch-free visit for your friends & family! The Museum is open to the public by appointment Monday-Friday, 10am-4pm, closed 12-1 p.m. for lunch. Reserve your visit at Make A Reservation - North Carolina Music Hall Of Fame; 600 Dale Earnhardt Blvd, Kannapolis.
Open Art Day - Every Tuesday, 11a.m.- 3p.m.: Bring your lunch and drink, bring a project you are working on and your supplies. Or bring work you’d like to share and discuss. This is a working, weekly meeting, each Tuesday, to work with and share with artists and like-minded people who appreciate creativity. ClearWater Arts Center & Studios (223 Crowell Dr NW, Concord, NC 28025 - enter through the double glass doors facing Kerr Street, called the Greenway Gallery). For more information: About Us (cabarrusartguild.org).
