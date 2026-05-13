Popular Spotlight COMMENTARY Steve Davis: There is no friend like Jesus The Rev. Steve Davis May 13, 2026 8 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Rev. Steve Davis My mom went to her 69th high school reunion last week. When I talked with her on Mother’s Day, I could still see the joy on her face as she talked about the reunion and catching up with old friends.kAm%96C6 H6C6 @?=J c_ DEF56?ED :? 96C 8C25F2E:?8 4=2DD[ 2?5 36:?8 7C@> 2 D>2== E@H?[ D96 H6?E E@ D49@@= H:E9 >@DE @7 E96> 7C@> E96 7:CDE 8C256] p7E6C ?62C=J f_ J62CD[ D96 H2D DE:== 7C:6?5D H:E9 2== @7 E96> H9@ H6C6 23=6 E@ >2<6 :E[ <66A:?8 FA H:E9 >2?J @7 E96> @G6C E96 J62CD[ 6G6? E9@F89 >@DE @7 E96>[ :?4=F5:?8 >J >@>[ 925 >@G65 2H2J]k^AmkAm%92E :D DF49 2 5:776C6?E 6IA6C:6?46 E92? x 925 :? 9:89 D49@@=] |J 8C25F2E:?8 4=2DD H2D che[ 2?5 3642FD6 x 925 >@G65 D@ >2?J E:>6D 5FC:?8 >J 49:=59@@5 Wx H2D 2? p:C u@C46 3C2EX[ x H2D 23=6 E@ <?@H @?=J 2 76H @7 E96> 7@C 2 76H D9@CE J62CD] q642FD6 @7 E9:D[ x 92G6 ?6G6C 6G6? E9@F89E 23@FE 2EE6?5:?8 2 9:89 D49@@= C6F?:@?]k^Am People are also reading… Concord, Kannapolis, Harrisburg enact mandatory water restrictions starting May 15 Friday Five: Historic clock, dinosaurs, music and war on litter Cabarrus County launches online tool to expand access to social services Cabarrus Sheriff's Office nabs nearly 80 lbs. of meth in traffic stop Afton Ridge Library adds podcast equipment for public use A New Home: Cabarrus Sports Hall of Fame display unveiled at arena Trump says federal gasoline tax to be reduced 'till it's appropriate' Cabarrus seeks public input on possible 2026 school bond referendum 'If All the Sky Were Paper': More than a performance Cabarrus Calendar Kannapolis Farmers Market opens Thursday Cabarrus Calendar Rowan-Cabarrus earns top state award for workforce partnership with Okuma Seventeenth class of Levine Scholars to join UNC Charlotte State jobless rate dips to 3.7% in March as more people exit work force kAm%9:D 5@6D ?@E >62? E92E x H2D 7C:6?5=6DD] |@DE @7 >J 7C:6?5D 7C@> 9:89 D49@@= 42>6 7C@> <?@H:?8 E96> 2E 49FC49] qFE 3642FD6 x >@G65 2H2J[ x =@DE E@F49 H:E9 2== @7 E96>]k^AmkAmw2G:?8 7C:6?5D :D 2 8@@5 E9:?8] !C@G6C3D `giac D2JD[ Qp >2? @7 >2?J 4@>A2?:@?D >2J 4@>6 E@ CF:?[ 3FE E96C6 :D 2 7C:6?5 H9@ DE:4<D 4=@D6C E92? 2 3C@E96C]Qk^AmkAm%96 G6CD6 368:?D H:E9 2 H2C?:?8 23@FE 92G:?8 E@@ >2?J 4@>A2?:@?D[ E9@D6 C6=2E:@?D9:AD E92E 2C6 DFA6C7:4:2= 2?5 42? 36 56D4C:365 2D 72:C\H62E96C 7C:6?5D]k^Am kAmx7 J@F C6=J @? 7C:6?5D =:<6 E92E[ E96J H:== =62G6 J@F H96? EC@F3=6 4@>6D] qFE E96 G6CD6 8@6D @? E@ E6== FD E92E E96C6 2C6 D@>6 7C:6?5D9:AD E92E 2C6 DEC@?86C E92? 72>:=J E:6D]k^Am kAmuC:6?5D =:<6 E9:D 2C6 F?H2G6C:?8[ C6=:23=6[ 2?5 H:== C6>2:? 3J J@FC D:56 5FC:?8 E96 >@DE 5:77:4F=E E:>6D @7 J@FC =:76] (6 2C6 7@CEF?2E6 :7 H6 92G6 2 76H 7C:6?5D =:<6 E9:D[ 3FE E96 8@@5 ?6HD :D E92E H6 92G6 2 7C:6?5 =:<6 E9:D :? y6DFD] w6 :D E96 F=E:>2E6 7C:6?5 H9@ ?6G6C =62G6D[ ?6G6C 72:=D[ 2?5 AC@G6D w:D =@J2=EJ 3J D24C:7:4:?8 w:D =:76 7@C w:D 7C:6?5D]k^AmkAmx? y@9? `di`d[ y6DFD D2JD[ Q}@ =@?86C 5@ x 42== J@F D6CG2?ED[ 7@C E96 D6CG2?E 5@6D ?@E <?@H H92E 9:D >2DE6C :D 5@:?8j 3FE x 92G6 42==65 J@F 7C:6?5D]Q %96C6 :D ?@ 7C:6?5 =:<6 y6DFD[ 2?5 x 9@A6 J@F 92G6 w:> 2D 2 7C:6?5]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Steve Davis: What is a true revival? The Rev. Steve Davis looks at what revival means and how to get it. Watch Now: Related Video Online or in-person gaming: Which is better? Farmer-owned supermarket sets example for better remuneration model Farmer-owned supermarket sets example for better remuneration model Virginia Democrats ask Supreme Court to restore redistricted maps Virginia Democrats ask Supreme Court to restore redistricted maps Energy secretary says administration is open to suspending federal gas tax Energy secretary says administration is open to suspending federal gas tax