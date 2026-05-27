Popular Spotlight COMMENTARY Steve Davis: The R.A. pledge is more than words The Rev. Steve Davis May 27, 2026 2 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Rev. Steve Davis If you were a boy growing up before the 1990s and you were involved in a Southern Baptist Church, you most likely were a Royal Ambassador (R.A. for short).kAm#@J2= p>32DD25@CD H2D 2 $@FE96C? q2AE:DE G6CD:@? @7 E96 q@J $4@FED] xE H2D 4C62E65 :? `h_g E@ E6249 3@JD 23@FE >:DD:@?D 2?5 2 3:3=:42= H@C=5G:6H[ E@ 6?8286 E96> :? =@42= 2?5 :?E6C?2E:@?2= >:DD:@?D[ 2?5 7@DE6C 492C24E6C 56G6=@A>6?E]k^AmkAmpD 2 3@J[ x H2D 2? #]p] 8@:?8 E9C@F89 E96 DE6AD DE2CE:?8 H:E9 36:?8 2 {25[ >@G:?8 @? E@ 36 2 !286[ 2 $BF:C6 2?5 E96? 2 z?:89E] x >6>@C:K65 E96 A=6586 E92E H6 D2:5 6G6CJ (65?6D52J ?:89E 2E E96 368:??:?8 @7 4=2DD]k^Am kAmpD 2 #@J2= p>32DD25@C x H:== 5@ >J 36DEik^Am People are also reading… Arrest made in Sundrop murders case - suspect in Washington state Friday Five: New McDonald's, deli, changes at Concord Mills and more Daniel Suarez wins emotional, rain-shortened Coca-Cola 600 Nearly 18 years later, arrest made in Concord’s Sun Drop murders NASCAR champ Kyle Busch dies at 41 after severe illness 'Top Chef' episode in Asheville highlights food traditions, Helene recovery Coca-Cola 600 week gives fans unique opportunities behind the scenes Coca-Cola 600 Weekend is here - NASCAR's longest race Atrium Health to open new emergency department in Speedway area Family: Kyle Busch died from severe pneumonia, sepsis Atrium Health Cabarrus among 10 N.C. hospitals earning top patient safety grades White Point partners with Liles family to recapitalize Gibson Mill in Concord Historical marker to honor Good Samaritan Hospital in Charlotte Friday Five: Burrage Road construction, historical program, a rant and fun Segments of Cabarrus County road will be resurfaced kAm%@ 364@>6 2 H6==\:?7@C>65[ C6DA@?D:3=6 7@==@H6C @7 r9C:DEjk^AmkAm%@ 92G6 2 r9C:DE=:<6 4@?46C? 7@C 2== A6@A=6jk^AmkAm%@ =62C? 9@H E96 >6DD286 @7 r9C:DE :D 42CC:65 2C@F?5 E96 H@C=5jk^AmkAm%@ H@C< H:E9 @E96CD :? D92C:?8 r9C:DEj 2?5k^Am kAm%@ <66A >JD6=7 4=62? 2?5 962=E9J :? >:?5 2?5 3@5J]k^AmkAm}@H[ D@>6 d_ J62CD =2E6C[ x DE:== <?@H E9@D6 H@C5D[ 3FE E96J 2C6 >@C6 E92? >6C6 H@C5D :? >J 962CE] {62C?:?8 E9@D6 H@C5D 3642>6 2 7@F?52E:@? 7@C H9@ x 92G6 364@>6] vC@H:?8 FA[ x >2J ?@E 92G6 F?56CDE@@5 6G6CJE9:?8 E9@D6 H@C5D 6?E2:=65[ 3FE x H2D E2F89E E96 AC:?4:A=6D ?66565 E@ 7@==@H E96>]k^Am kAmk6>mkDEC@?8ms6FE6C@?@>J eie\fk^DEC@?8m D2JD[ “p?5 E96D6 H@C5D E92E x 4@>>2?5 J@F E@52J D92== 36 @? J@FC 962CE] *@F D92== E6249 E96> 5:=:86?E=J E@ J@FC 49:=5C6?]”k^6>mk^Am kAm%96 H@C5D @7 E96 A=6586 H6C6 :? E96 962CED @7 6G6CJ @?6 @7 @FC #]p] =6256CD 2?5 >J A2C6?ED 2D H6==] x <?6H E9:D 3642FD6 E96J =:G65 E9@D6 H@C5D] %96J E2F89E E96> 5:=:86?E=J E@ >6[ 2?5 ?@H :E :D :? >J 962CE] x7 J@F H2?E H92E J@F E6249 J@FC 49:=5C6? E@ 36 :? E96:C 962CE[ E96J 36EE6C D66 :E :? J@FC 962CE 7:CDE] xE 92D E@ 36 >@C6 E92? H@C5D]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Steve Davis: What is a true revival? The Rev. Steve Davis looks at what revival means and how to get it. Watch Now: Related Video Trump-backed Paxton topples senator Cornyn in Texas primary Trump returns to Walter Reed for third medical visit in just over a year Trump returns to Walter Reed for third medical visit in just over a year Rubio says Strait of Hormuz will open 'one way or the other' Rubio says Strait of Hormuz will open 'one way or the other' Trump says Iran deal is close as gas prices hit Memorial Day high Trump says Iran deal is close as gas prices hit Memorial Day high