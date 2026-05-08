Top Story Spotlight Friday Five: Historic clock, dinosaurs, music and war on litter Mark Plemmons May 8, 2026 May 8, 2026 Updated May 8, 2026 0 1 of 2 The clock was restored down to the smallest part. Submitted photo Dino Safari Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mark Plemmons Some of my favorite topics are in today's Friday Five: history, music, dinosaurs/entertainment, the war on litter and more.k9am}@] `k^9amkAm#6DE@C2E:@? @7 E96 `gfe $6E9 %9@>2D E@H6C 4=@4< 56D:8?65 3J p]$] w@E49<:DD :D 4@>A=6E6] %96 4=@4< H:== 36 56=:G6C65 E@ r@?4@C5 @? |@?52J[ |2J ``]k^AmkAmp=6I !@CE6C[ =@42= 9:DE@C:2? 2?5 >6>36C @7 E96 w:DE@C:4 r232CCFD pDD@4:2E:@?[ =6E FD <?@H 23@FE E96 4=@4<]k^Am This is part of the restored 1876 Cabarrus County Courthouse clock. Submitted photo kAmQ$:?46 :E :D (p* E@@ AC6EEJ 2?5 :?E6C6DE:?8 W:]6][ g\7@@E A6?5F=F>X E@ :>>65:2E6=J 8@ 324< :? E96 4@FCE9@FD6 36=7CJ E@ ?6G6C 36 D66? 282:? 6I46AE 3J 2? @442D:@?2= >2:?E6?2?46 A6CD@?[ :E H:== 8@ @? 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E96 E@H6C[Q !@CE6C D2:5]k^Am People are also reading… Concord, Kannapolis, Harrisburg enact mandatory water restrictions starting May 15 Friday Five: Historic clock, dinosaurs, music and war on litter Soccer title caps Hickory Ridge's GMAC triple crown Cabarrus seeks public input on possible 2026 school bond referendum Kannapolis Farmers Market opens Thursday Cabarrus deputies complete New Sergeants Course Seventeenth class of Levine Scholars to join UNC Charlotte Friday Five: Celebrity spotted, Chick-fil-a opens and Rotary at the library No passport required: Explore the world from Downtown Concord Cabarrus Sheriff's Office nabs nearly 80 lbs. of meth in traffic stop Cabarrus County Sports Hall of Fame Wall to be unveiled Saturday Cabarrus softball, baseball teams roll into the NCHSAA playoffs Winners of Concord Stormwater Art Contest remind that 'only rain in storm drain' Cabarrus Calendar Cabarrus Calendar kAmQ}@E @?=J :D :E 2? 2>2K:?8 6I2>A=6 @7 `hE9\46?EFCJ E649?@=@8J[ 3FE 2=D@ 2 EC:3FE6 E@ E9@D6 H9@ C6DE@C65 :E :? E96 a`DE 46?EFCJ]Qk^Am These gears are part of the restored 1876 clock. Submitted photo kAm%96 4=@4< H2D 52>2865 :? E96 `hc_D 3J DEC6DD6D :? :ED 5C:G6 EC2:? 5F6 E@ E96 492?86 7C@> H6:89E\5C:G6? E@ 6=64EC:4 A@H6C] $@[ E96C6 H:== 2=D@ 36 EH@ 4FDE@>\>256 2FE@>2E:4 H:?56CD[ 32D65 @? 2? `gh_D $6E9 %9@>2D 56D:8?] %96D6 H:== C6EFC? E96 4=@4< E@ :ED @C:8:?2= H6:89E\5C:G6? 56D:8? 2?5 6=:>:?2E6 E96 ?665 E@ 4=:>3 E@ E96 4=@4< C@@> 6G6CJ H66< E@ H:?5 E96 H6:89ED W=:E6C2==J 3@I6D @7 C@4<DX 7C@> E96 =@33J FA E@ E96 4=@4< C@@> 3J 92?5] q6D:56D[ E96 @C:8:?2= H6:89E 49FE6D 2C6 @44FA:65 3J A=F>3:?8[ 7:C6 DFAAC6DD:@? 2?5 6=64EC:42= 4@>A@?6?ED E@52J]k^Am k9am}@] ak^9am kAms:?@D2FCD 92G6 2CC:G65 2E r@?4@C5 |:==D |2==] {F>:?@r:EJ’D s:?@ $272C: {:89ED u6DE:G2= EC2?D7@C>65 >@C6 E92? a]d 24C6D @7 2 A2C<:?8 =@E :?E@ 2 8=@H:?8 5:?@D2FC H@C=5 7:==65 H:E9 E@H6C:?8 2?:>2EC@?:4 5:?@D2FCD 2?5 :>>6CD:G6 =:89E 5:DA=2JD]k^AmkAmq:==65 2D E96 =2C86DE 5:?@D2FC\E96>65 =:89E 76DE:G2= :? E96 &?:E65 $E2E6D[ E96 H2=<\E9C@F89 6IA6C:6?46 762EFC6D >@C6 E92? f_ =:76\D:K6 5:?@D2FCD — :?4=F5:?8 2 cd\7@@E\E2== 46?E6CA:646 — 2=@?8 H:E9 :==F>:?2E65 EF??6=D[ G:3C2?E =2?5D42A6D 2?5 :?E6C24E:G6 6=6>6?ED 56D:8?65 E@ 3C:?8 E96 AC69:DE@C:4 6C2 E@ =:76 27E6C 52C<]k^Am Dozens of dinosaurs "roam" the area at Concord Mills near AMC Theaters. Submitted photo kAmq6J@?5 E96 =:89ED[ E96 76DE:G2= 92D A=6?EJ @7 72>:=J\7C:6?5=J @776C:?8D[ :?4=F5:?8 2>FD6>6?E C:56D[ :?7=2E23=6 A=2J K@?6D[ 86> >:?:?8[ 2 D>2== EC2:? C:56 2?5 @E96C 92?5D\@? 24E:G:E:6D] $A64:2=\E96>65 uC:52J ?:89ED H:== 762EFC6 4@DEF>6D[ 8:G62H2JD 2?5 6IEC2 DFCAC:D6D E9C@F89@FE E96 CF?]k^Am kAm%96 2EEC24E:@? @A6?65 |2J e H:E9 2 “=:89E65 G:?6\4FEE:?8” 46C6>@?J — 2 A=2J7F= EH:DE @? 2 EC25:E:@?2= C:33@? 4FEE:?8 — 2?5 4@?E:?F6D E9C@F89 yF?6 `c]k^Am The dinosaurs attraction features bright lights. Jason Tai kAmw@FCD G2CJ 3J 52J[ 86?6C2==J 368:??:?8 2E d A]>][ 2?5 E:>65\6?ECJ E:4<6ED C2?86 7C@> S`g E@ Sa`] r9:=5C6? b 2?5 F?56C 2C6 25>:EE65 7C66]k^Am kAms:?@ $272C: {:89ED :D =@42E65 @FE5@@CD ?62C E96 p|r %962EC6 2E r@?4@C5 |:==D[ g``` r@?4@C5 |:==D q=G5][ r@?4@C5] !2C<:?8 :D 7C66]k^Am A train winds through the 2.5-acre dinosaur attraction. JOSHUA SOWEMIMO k9am}@] bk^9amkAmp?@E96C @FE5@@C >FD:4 D6C:6D :D 4@>:?8 E@ r@?4@C5] xE H:== 36 2E {6D |J6CD !2C<[ <:4<:?8 @77 uC:52J[ |2J aa[ H:E9 2 e A]>] A6C7@C>2?46 3J s:2>@?5D 2?5 (9:D<6J]k^Am kAm%96 r92C=@EE6\32D65 4@F?ECJ\C@4< 32?5 3=6?5D >@56C? 4@F?ECJ H:E9 $@FE96C? C@4< 2?5 p>6C:42?2 :?7=F6?46D] uC@?E65 3J D:?86C\D@?8HC:E6C y6??:76C (633[ E96 8C@FA 92D 3F:=E 2 DEC@?8 7@==@H:?8 24C@DD E96 $@FE962DE 2?5 62C?65 >F=E:A=6 r2C@=:?2 |FD:4 pH2C5D[ :?4=F5:?8 “q2?5 @7 E96 *62C]” z?@H? 7@C 6?6C86E:4 =:G6 D9@HD[ s:2>@?5D 2?5 (9:D<6J 82:?65 H:56C 2EE6?E:@? H:E9 :ED a_a_ 2=3F> w62CE3C62< "F66? 2?5 92D D92C65 DE286D H:E9 2CE:DED DF49 2D %9@>2D #96EE[ sFDE:? {J?49 2?5 s2C:FD #F4<6C]k^Am The first concert of the season at Les Myers Park will be Friday, May 22, at 6 p.m. Mark Plemmons, Independent Tribune kAm%96 D6C:6D 4@?E:?F6D uC:52J[ yF?6 ae[ 2E e A]>] H:E9 E96 !2CEJ !2CC@E q2?5[ 2 r92C=@EE6\32D65 y:>>J qF776EE EC:3FE6 24E] %96 8C@FA 3C:?8D 2 “|2C82C:E2G:==6”\DEJ=6 2E>@DA96C6 H:E9 EC@A:42= 5é4@C[ 36249 32==D 2?5 4C@H5 A2CE:4:A2E:@?[ A6C7@C>:?8 qF776EE 72G@C:E6D =:<6 “r966D63FC86C :? !2C25:D6” 2?5 “r@>6 |@?52J]” %96:C D9@HD >:I 36249[ 4@F?ECJ 2?5 4=2DD:4 C@4< 7@C 2 =2:5\324< DF>>6C 4@?46CE 6IA6C:6?46]k^Am k9am}@] ck^9amkAmp D9@FE@FE E@ E96 4:EJ @7 r@?4@C5VD 677@CED :? E96 H2C @? =:EE6C] k^Am kAmr@?4@C5’D 2??F2= $AC:?8 {:EE6C $H66A 5C6H DEC@?8 4@>>F?:EJ DFAA@CE E9:D J62C[ H:E9 ?62C=J a__ G@=F?E66CD A:E49:?8 :? E@ 96=A 4=62? FA =@42= DEC66ED]k^Am Team Concord members display their haul during the annual Spring Litter Sweep. City of Concord kAmp44@C5:?8 E@ E96 4:EJ @7 r@?4@C5[ `hb >6>36CD @7 “%62> r@?4@C5” 4@G6C65 >@C6 E92? ab >:=6D 2?5 4@==64E65 `fc 328D @7 EC2D9 2=@?8 H:E9 ag 328D @7 C64J4=:?8] %9C66 ?6:893@C9@@5D — |@F?E2:? {2FC6=[ !2C<G:6H tDE2E6D 2?5 uF==6CE@? !=246 — 2=D@ A2CE:4:A2E65[ 4@?EC:3FE:?8 2? 255:E:@?2= df 328D @7 82C3286]k^Am kAmr:EJ @77:4:2=D E92?<65 G@=F?E66CD 7@C 96=A:?8 <66A r@?4@C5 4=62? 2?5 6?4@FC2865 C6D:56?ED E@ DE2J :?G@=G65 E9C@F89 E96 p5@AE\p\$EC66E AC@8C2>[ H9:49 2==@HD :?5:G:5F2=D 2?5 8C@FAD E@ E2<6 2? 24E:G6 C@=6 :? >2:?E2:?:?8 =:EE6C\7C66 ?6:893@C9@@5D]k^Am k9am}@] dk^9amkAm%96 C2:? 5:5 E96 EC:4<] %96 DE2E6H:56 3FC? 32? 92D 366? 7F==J =:7E65 24C@DD }@CE9 r2C@=:?2]k^AmkAm%96 }]r] u@C6DE $6CG:46 2??@F?465 %9FCD52J E92E E96 32? @? 2== @A6? 3FC?:?8 6?565 2E g 2]>] uC:52J 7@C E96 C6>2:?:?8 4@F?E:6D[ :?4=F5:?8 r232CCFD[ |64<=6?3FC8[ #@H2?[ $E2?=J 2?5 &?:@?] %96 C6DEC:4E:@? 925 2=C625J 366? =:7E65 62C=:6C :? E96 H66< 7@C >@DE @7 E96 DE2E6]k^Am kAm%96 32? H2D @C:8:?2==J AFE :? A=246 @? |2C49 ag 5F6 E@ 92K2C5@FD 7:C6 4@?5:E:@?D] (:E9 :>AC@G65 H62E96C 2?5 C65F465 H:=57:C6 C:D<[ @77:4:2=D D2J C6D:56?ED >2J @?46 282:? 4@?5F4E @A6? 3FC?:?8[ E9@F89 E96J 2C6 FC865 E@ FD6 42FE:@? 2?5 7@==@H 2== =@42= C68F=2E:@?D]k^Am kAm%96 C2:? H2D H6=4@>6 3FE :E H2D ?@E 6?@F89 E@ =:7E E96 2C62 @FE @7 5C@F89E 4@?5:E:@?D]k^Am kAmx7 J@F 92G6 2 uC:52J u:G6[ DE@CJ DF886DE:@?[ @C D@>6E9:?8 x 42? C2?E 23@FE[ 6>2:= k2 9C67lQ>2:=E@i>A=6>>@?Do:?56A6?56?EEC:3F?6]4@>Qm>A=6>>@?Do:?56A6?56?EEC:3F?6]4@>k^2m @C 42== @C E6IE f_c\fge\___`]k^Am Mark Plemmons, Independent Tribune 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mark Plemmons Editor Author facebook Author linkedin Author twitter Author email Follow Mark Plemmons Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. 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