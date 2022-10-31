COMMENTARY: Strang, Measmer say no plans to defund EDC and no ‘hit list’

Cabarrus County Commissioner Barbara Strang and commissioner candidate Chris Measmer said they do not favor “defunding” the Cabarrus Economic Development Corporation.

The Independent Tribune published a story that included a statement from another commissioner candidate Kenny Wortman, that said Strang, Measmer and Wortman met following the spring GOP primary and one of the topics was defunding the EDC. There was also a supposed “hit list” of county employees and other actions that commissioners might make when and if Measmer and Wortman were elected. Strang and Measmer were contacted for comment.

Unfortunately I made the assumption that both had seen the statements circulating that they were planning to defund EDC. They said they didn’t know we were asking about that.

They did answer a number of questions I posed after the story was published and after I posted a Facebook supporting the efforts of the EDC and its success.

Measmer, Wortman and Cabarrus Comissioner Lynn Shue are the GOP nominees for commissioner. The lone Democrat in the race is Sabrina Berry. Voters are choosing three. A Democrat has not been elected to the Cabarrus Commission in years.

Measmer and Strang’s views on the Cabarrus Economic Development

“Mr. Wortman’s blanket statement that we wanted to ‘defund the EDC’ thereby having no Economic Development Corporation whatsoever, which you and your staff have taken out of context, is false,” Strang said. “We explained to Mr. Wortman that the EDC was formerly a non-profit and now is funded by taxpayers’ funds, with each municipality paying a small portion and the County paying the most. We are more interested in revising the policy so it could also benefit small businesses. We discussed that we would like to see the EDC take a more active role in helping small businesses instead of merely focusing on large projects.”

Strang said the EDC policy is nearly 15 years old and outdated. “So I’d say ‘defunding the EDC’ is a far cry from what was discussed and taking a blanket statement and running a ‘hit piece’ is definitely unethical without having all the facts.”

Other budget cuts proposed?

Strang said no specific budget issues were discussed. “We merely discussed some areas of concern. However, we all seemed to be on the same page about being fiscally responsible and eliminating pet projects such as the decorative ‘crown’ for the county building. By eliminating wasteful projects and spending we can focus on lowering the tax burden on citizens.”

Measmer also said no cuts are planned. “There have been no proposed cuts to the Cabarrus County budget, nor do I propose any cuts.”

Maybe we should go back to calling the Governmental Center “the pink palace.” I believe most taxpayers would appreciate the opposition to “the crown.” The Governmental Center is a nice building and doesn’t need a “crown.”

Questions about replacing for the county manager

Wortman and others have said if elected Measmer and Strang would want to replace Cabarrus County Manager Mike Downs. It has been suggested that Downs might retire.

Both Strang and Measmer said there are no plans to replace Downs and that it is unfair to talk about it.

“Let me remind you and Mr. Wortman that comments on personnel decisions and unfounded statements in the press are not fair to the parties involved, especially Mike Downs, and are extremely unprofessional,” Strang said.

No ‘hit list’ or plan to replace county employees

Both Measmer and Strang said there is no “hit list” of county employees who would be replaced or their jobs eliminated.

“Once again personnel decisions are handled in closed-session meetings with legal representation,” Strang said. “By the way, I would like to see the supposed ‘hit list’. (Reporter) Victoria (Young) clearly stated in her email that this supposed list was not of my creation, so where is it? Who created it?”

Measmer agreed.

“This question isn’t even relevant, considering there is no plan to get rid of any county employees. It seems that the Independent Tribune is starting to read more like a gossip column than actually printing news worthy information,” Measmer said.

My Facebook post that upset Measmer, Strang and others

Here is the Facebook post I made Thursday evening. I edited the post to say Measmer and Strang said they don’t plan to defund the EDC. This is the original post:

“Apparently one county commissioner (Barbara Strang) and one county commissioner candidate (Chris Measmer) want to defund Cabarrus Economic Development. A few minutes looking at tax bills will show you how stupid this is. Here are a couple of examples of 2022 taxes generated by a couple of companies recruited by EDC: Celgard LLC $678,504 for the City of Concord and $1,046,027 for Cabarrus County; DNP IMS America (originally recruited by Branson Jones in the early days of the EDC, $187,636 for Concord and $289,772 for Cabarrus County; and Corning Inc. (just personal property) $373,796 for Midland Fire District and $3,139,894 for Cabarrus County.

“Wayside Family Restaurant on Church Street, (the Measmer family business) is paying $193 to Concord and $298 to Cabarrus County.

“My family's property taxes for our home is $753 for Concord and $1160 to the county.

It would take 2706 homeowners like me to generate the amount of taxes for Cabarrus County that Corning generates. It would take 10,536 Wayside Restaurants (Church Street).”

The amounts come from the Cabarrus County Tax Administration’s on-line bill search tool.

I stand by the information except the part about Strang and Measmer wanting to defund.

Measmer has a letter to the editor that refers to the post and his comments would not make sense without having seen this post.

Strang and Measmer said I don’t understand small business. I disagree. The post looks at property taxes. Of course it is only one factor. If we compared Corning’s payroll to Measmer’s family business it would still be lopsided to Corning’s favor.

That’s not to say the Measmers’ restaurants aren't needed. They are. Small businesses are important.

Imagine this: take away all the businesses recruited by Cabarrus EDC. There would be a lot less money in the county that could be spent at small businesses. On the other hand, without good small businesses like Measmer’s Cabarrus County would be less attractive to those businesses. They work hand in hand.

Early voting is continuing this week and Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.