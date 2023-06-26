Cabarrus County Commissioner Barbara Strang announced her resignation Monday, June 26.

Strang is resigning to take a job as a magistrate judge in Mecklenburg County. Her resignation is immediate. She is expected to be sworn for the new job later this week, according to a statement released on her Facebook page.

The N.C. Code of Judicial Conduct does not allow a magistrate judge to hold an elected office, even in another county, Strang said.

“To my esteemed fellow commissioners, it has been a pleasure serving along side you,” Strang said. “While we haven’t always reached unanimous concensus, we have collaborated in advancing budgets and implementing impactful programs for the benefit of Cabarrus County residents. These advancements will endure for years to come, all while upholding our county tax rate.”

Cabarrus County Commissioners will appoint her replacement but will be on a tight timeline because of a newly passed law by the N.C. General Assembly, Chair Steve Morris said after learning of the resignation.

The law now requires commissioners to appoint a replacement within 20 days and if they don’t do so the Clerk of Superior Court must make an appointment within 10 days.

The previous law set a 60-day deadline. It was changed because if a commission were split, potentially it could deadlock a county when an important issue such as an economic development project were to come up, Morris said.

Commissioners normally hold their monthly work session on the first Monday of the month, but since it is the July 4th holiday, the July work session is scheduled for July 10.

“We’re going to be on a tight time line for sure,” Morris said. “I haven’t talked with other commissioners yet, but we might have to have a called meeting.”

Strang is a Republican and commissioners will be required to replace her with a registered Republican.

Morris said commissioners customarily consult with the party’s executive committee before making an appointment.

Strang’s seat will be up for re-election in November, 2024. The appointee would complete the 4-year term.

Another surprise

Morris and seven other people were stranded in an elevator Monday at the Rowan-Cabarrus Community College Advanced Technology Center in Kannapolis. It was following the RCCC Board of Trustees meeting.

The Kannapolis Fire Department was called and Morris and the others were able to get out of the elevator.

“When I got out my phone was blowing up about her resignation,” Morris said.