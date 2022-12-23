Community foundation awards 25 grants to local organizations

CONCORD – The Cabarrus County Community Foundation recently awarded $80,650 in grants to 25 local projects. The grants will support programs that address a wide range of community needs across Cabarrus County.

Grants from this cycle include $5,000 to Boys and Girls Club of Cabarrus County to support the Project Learn afterschool program; $7,200 to Coltrane LIFE Center to continue to provide adult day health care services with health care, monitoring, support and supervision for seniors and adults with disabilities; and $5,000 to Habitat for Humanity Cabarrus County to support the critical home repair program in Cabarrus County.

“This year, many very worthy organizations came through our grant cycle,” said Trenton Whalen, chair of the local board of advisors. “We worked to have a broad impact in many different areas of need in our community, and with 25 organizations represented in this year’s grant awards, thousands of individuals will be impacted from these projects in the coming year. Our board of advisors looks forward to the improvements these projects and organizations will bring to communities across Cabarrus County in 2023.”

The Cabarrus County Community Foundation is a regional affiliate of Charlotte-based Foundation For The Carolinas. The grants were awarded by CCCF’s local Board of Advisors as part of an annual grantmaking program. The Cabarrus County Community Foundation has invested more than $2.5 million in projects and programs that have supported Cabarrus County residents since 1991.

The Cabarrus County Community Foundation’s 2022 grant awards include:

• $3,000 to Academic Learning Center to continue to provide afterschool tutoring to elementary students attending Title I schools in Cabarrus County.

• $2,750 to The Arc of Union/Cabarrus to support Camp Spencer, a one-week day camp for older teens and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

• $1,250 to Autism Society of North Carolina to help individuals build fulfilling lives in their communities and to connect Cabarrus County families to resources tailored to their needs.

• $2,500 to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Carolinas to support the one-on-one mentoring program in Cabarrus County.

• $5,000 to Boys and Girls Club of Cabarrus County for the Project Learn afterschool program.

• $2,200 to Brave Step to help expand mental health programs and services for adult survivors of sexual violence and loved ones of survivors in Cabarrus County.

• $5,000 to Cabarrus Cooperative Christian Ministry to support Pathway to Progress, a financial education course.

• $3,000 to Cabarrus Partnership for Children to support Reach Out and Read, a program designed to make early literacy a part of pediatrics primary care.

• $3,300 to Church of God Home for Children of NC to help install an alarm system to increase safety and security of the residential facilities.

• $2,000 to Church of the Brethren Concord Fellowship to help the Living Faith Food Pantry provide perishable food items to food pantry guests.

• $3,000 to Classroom Central to support the distribution of school supplies to students and teachers in Kannapolis City Schools.

• $4,700 to Cabarrus Health Alliance to purchase a “Stop the Bleed” emergency kit for every school in Cabarrus County.

• $7,200 to Coltrane LIFE Center to continue to provide adult day health care services with health care, monitoring, support and supervision for seniors and adults with disabilities.

• $500 to Cabarrus 4-H Foundation to purchase Chromebooks for the Cabarrus County 4-H STEM Program.

• $5,000 to Diaper Bank of North Carolina to distribute free diapers and diapering supplies, period products, and adult incontinence supplies to individuals and families in Cabarrus County.

• $5,000 to Girl Scouts, Hornet’s Nest Council to support the Girl Scouts Leadership Experience in Cabarrus County.

• $5,000 to Habitat for Humanity Cabarrus County to support critical home repairs in Cabarrus County.

• $2,000 to Junior Achievement of Central Carolinas to help support the Biztown and Finance Park programs for middle school students in Cabarrus County.

• $6,000 to Junior Charity League of Concord for The Mariam C. Schramm Clothing Room, which provides clothing, shoes and toiletries to Cabarrus County students facing hardship.

• $2,000 for Midway’s Opportunity House to support the day shelter program for individuals experiencing homelessness in Cabarrus County.

• $2,750 to Present Age Ministries to support For The One, a program that provides comprehensive case management services to underage victims of sex trafficking.

• $1,000 to Ronald McDonald House of Charlotte to support a one-week stay for a Cabarrus County family while their child seeks medical treatment at a Charlotte-area hospital.

• $2,500 to Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina for the backpack program, which provides weekend meals for students experiencing food insecurity in Cabarrus County.

• $1,500 to Special Olympics North Carolina to support Cabarrus County athletes.

• $2,500 to Walking in the Harvest to provide emergency food and resources to Cabarrus County residents.

For more information about the Cabarrus County Community Foundation, visit