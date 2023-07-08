CONCORD – The City of Concord is now accepting applications for the 2023 Concord 101 course, an annual program designed for citizens to learn about their local government. The free 14 week class begins in August and culminates with a graduation ceremony in November. Residents of Concord age 18 and older are encouraged to apply early as space is limited.

Now in its 22nd year, the Concord 101 program provides residents with an opportunity to learn more about their local government and the services provided by the city. During the course, residents meet with members of City Council, city management, and staff from each city department. Participants tour city facilities and get a firsthand look at what it takes to run city services such as transportation, electric, water, sewer, police, fire, parks and recreation, and more.

As the tenth largest and sixth fastest growing city in the state, participants will also hear from city leaders and community partners on ways the city is balancing growth and economic development. Participants will also learn how the city is tackling issues like homelessness and affordable housing.

In addition to learning about Concord, the city hopes the course inspires participants to take a more active role in their neighborhoods and community. Council Members Andy Langford, Betty Stocks, Jennifer P. Hubbard, and John Sweat, Jr. are Concord 101 alumni.

Classes are held weekly on Tuesdays. There is an afternoon course offered from 2-4:15 p.m. and an evening class held from 6:15- 8:30 p.m.. Each class is limited to 30 participants. Residents are encouraged to apply by August 1, 2023.

For more information and to apply, visit concordnc.gov/Concord101. Paper applications are also available in the City Manager’s Office, located on the 3rd Floor in City Hall at 35 Cabarrus Ave. W. Residents may also call the City Manager’s Office with questions at 704-920-5215.