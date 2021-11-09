Concord ABC opens new location off George W. Liles Parkway

A line was wrapped around the parking lot Tuesday morning before the store was opened with over 100 people waiting.

In the store's first two hours, it had about $29,000 in sales.

There was a small group of about 10 people that stayed overnight Monday to make sure they were the first in line.

And the excitement was warranted. General Manager Lorraine Trexler said Concord ABC was able to order some specialty bourbons. For the opening, they set up the store as a scavenger hunt, hiding the bourbons among the shelves for people to find.

They put a notice out on social media and it made quite the buzz.

Padgett said the growth of the area is reflected in the demand for a bigger store. He expects that in the future, the board will need to approve two or three more stores to keep up.

The board also owns the new location along with four others and its warehouse space. In total, only three locations are still leased.

“One of the most important things is there is no debt on this store,” Padgett said. “We take the money we make and invest it back.”