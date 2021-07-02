Concord airport terminal gets named after city's longest serving council member

CONCORD, NC – The City of Concord has named the commercial airport terminal building at after former Council Member Lamar Barrier.

The building located at 7435 Zephyr Place NW will now be called the W. Lamar Barrier Terminal. A formal ceremony honoring Barrier and unveiling the new terminal signage will be scheduled at a later date.

Barrier is Concord’s longest serving city councilman, and one of the longest serving in the state. He faithfully served the citizens of Concord as the council member for District 5 from 1985 until his retirement in 2017.

“For 32 years Council Member Lamar Barrier has served the City of Concord,” said Mayor Bill Dusch. “City Council and I are proud to recognize him with the naming of the W. Lamar Barrier Terminal at Concord-Padgett Regional Airport.”