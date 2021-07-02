 Skip to main content
Concord airport terminal gets named after city's longest serving council member
Concord airport terminal gets named after city's longest serving council member

CONCORD, NC – The City of Concord has named the commercial airport terminal building at after former Council Member Lamar Barrier.

The building located at 7435 Zephyr Place NW will now be called the W. Lamar Barrier Terminal. A formal ceremony honoring Barrier and unveiling the new terminal signage will be scheduled at a later date.

Barrier is Concord’s longest serving city councilman, and one of the longest serving in the state. He faithfully served the citizens of Concord as the council member for District 5 from 1985 until his retirement in 2017.

“For 32 years Council Member Lamar Barrier has served the City of Concord,” said Mayor Bill Dusch. “City Council and I are proud to recognize him with the naming of the W. Lamar Barrier Terminal at Concord-Padgett Regional Airport.”

During his distinguished tenure as councilman, Barrier was a strong advocate for Concord’s local first responders, and instrumental in the development of Concord Mills Mall, one of the state’s largest tourist attractions. He is also credited as a key figure in the successful growth of Concord-Padgett Regional Airport, where Allegiant Air continues to expand – currently offering eight direct routes to destinations in Florida and New Orleans, with new service to Melbourne Orlando International Airport beginning in November. More than half a million passengers traveled through the commercial terminal over the last two years alone, making the naming of the terminal a fitting tribute to one of Concord’s most dedicated and beloved public servants.

In addition to his decades of work as city councilman, Barrier is also a founding member and past board chairman of Hospice and Palliative Care of Cabarrus County. He helped establish the Cabarrus Community Health Centers at McGill and Logan where he previously served as Chairman of the Board. Barrier is also a strong supporter of the Cabarrus County Boys and Girls Club, Concord High School Athletic Boosters Club, CVAN, Cabarrus 4-H and many other local organizations that provide health and safety education for our community.

Barrier graduated from the Kentucky College of Mortuary Science and is a United States Army veteran, having proudly served his country during the Vietnam Era.

