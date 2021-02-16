Concord and Barber-Scotia collaborate on future for college

The collaboration statement describes a similar purpose and wording.

While the city has been working on a plan for the college for years, there has never been an agreement between the two, making it hard to get any real work done.

The statement says the city and college will work together and with the community to provide a realistic solution, “To embrace the realities of the challenges facing Barber Scotia in this current environment and era and work together to develop a viable path forward.”

President of Barber-Scotia College Dr. Melvin Isadore Douglass thanked the council for its work despite the challenges.

“My purpose here tonight is to just thank you for extending this collaboration. I understand how important it is as do the members of the board of trustees,” Douglas said. “We are quite open and quite willing to do what is best for the community.”

Douglas, who is originally from New York, moved to Cabarrus County about two years ago to take on the job as president. The future for the college he envisions, is one that is long-standing.