Concord announces annual tree lighting and Christmas parade details

CONCORD – Kick off the holiday season in Downtown Concord with the 25th Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony sponsored by Uwharrie Bank on Friday, Nov. 18 and the TrueCare Pharmacy 94th Concord Christmas Parade on Saturday, Nov. 19. These annual traditions are free to the public and feature children’s activities, live music and dance, and fireworks on Friday night. Special guests Diane Honeycutt and Amos McClorey will be honored during the Concord Christmas Parade – North Carolina’s longest continually running Christmas parade.

25th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, Friday, Nov. 18, 6-8:30 p.m.

Sponsored by Uwharrie Bank, the annual tree lighting ceremony and visits with Santa Claus will take place in Rotary Square, located at the corner of Union Street S and Corban Avenue SW. Along Union Street there will be food trucks and a kids’ zone featuring inflatables, a balloon artist, trackless kids’ train, coloring crafts, glitter tattoos, and a snow machine. New this year, visitors will enjoy an illuminated vehicle display as they make their way from Rotary Square to Bicentennial Lot on Church Street to watch the fireworks display.

Event Highlights:

6:00 p.m. Opening ceremony, visits with Santa in Rotary Square, children’s activities begin

6:00 p.m. Performance by Irvin and Pitts School Rd Elementary School Chorus

6:20 p.m. Performance from Motion Dance Studio

6:40 p.m. Performance from Dance Expressions

7:10 p.m. Performance by Gabriel Bello

8:00 p.m. Tree Lighting

8:20 p.m. Fireworks (Best viewing from Bicentennial Lot on Church Street)

Road Closures:

12 p.m.

No parking on Union St. after 12 p.m.

1 p.m.

Union Street between Cabarrus Avenue and Foard Avenue Southwest

Corban Avenue Southwest between the County Parking Deck and Church Street

Corban Avenue Southeast at McCachern Boulevard Southeast

2 p.m.

Bicentennial Parking Lot closes, all vehicles must be moved by 3 p.m.

4 p.m.

Means Avenue Southeast at Church Street

Church Street between Means Avenue Southeast and Cabarrus Avenue East

7:45 p.m.

McCachern Boulevard at the intersections of Means Avenue Southeast and Cabarrus Avenue East

Event and road closure maps are available online at [concordnc.gov/Christmas]concordnc.gov/Christmas.

TrueCare Pharmacy 94th Concord Christmas Parade, Saturday, Nov.19 at 2:30 p.m.

The annual Concord Christmas Parade is one of the oldest and continuously running Christmas parades in North Carolina. The TrueCare Pharmacy 94th Concord Christmas Parade route begins at the intersection of Church Street N and Lake Concord Road, and continues over two miles along Church Street, Buffalo Avenue, and Union Street, ending at the intersection of Union Street and Corban Avenue.

Roads along the parade route will be closed from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. However, Union Street between Kilarney Avenue Northeast and the Cabarrus County Library parking lot entrance will close between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Each year, special guests are chosen from the local community for their leadership and contributions to Concord. This year’s parade welcomes special guests Amos McClorey and Diane Honeycutt.

McClorey is a graduate of Logan High School and served in the United States Marine Corps where he earned a Purple Heart. He has long been active in many community organizations throughout Cabarrus County, including the Logan Community Child Development Center, Logan Shankletown Schools Association, Academic Learning Center, Cabarrus Partnership for Young Children, Healthy Cabarrus, and the Concord United Committee. Through his lifelong service, McClorey improved the lives of thousands of his coworkers and the citizens of Cabarrus County.

Diane Honeycutt, a Concord Native and prominent Real Estate Agent, has been closely involved with many non-profits and community organizations throughout the community, including serving as Cabarrus County Commissioner since 2014, Chair and 22 year-veteran of the NorthEast Foundation for Atrium Health Cabarrus, President of the Concord Rotary Club, Chair of the American Red Cross Board, Leader for Habitat for Humanity Women’s Build Home, Board Member of the Cabarrus County Economic Development Board, and Chairman of the Cabarrus Regional Chamber Board and Leadership Cabarrus Program.

The City of Concord would like to recognize TrueCare Pharmacy for sponsoring the 94th Annual Concord Christmas Parade, and thank our additional sponsors: Subaru Concord, Omega Graphics, and PB&J Catering for their contributions.

Santa Scramble 5K Race

Also returning this year is the annual Santa Scramble 5K road race. The race follows the parade route and finishes at McGee Park. To accommodate the race, the parking lot at McGee Park will be closed on Saturday, Nov. 19. The park will remain open to the public; however, it will only be accessible by the Downtown Connector and McEachern Greenways.

More information about the tree lighting ceremony and parade are available online at concordnc.gov/Christmas.