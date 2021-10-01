Concord breaks ground on new electric center, 2022 completion date

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The new ESOC will be 48,000 square feet with a truck shed at 50,000 square feet. There will be 45 offices and three conference rooms along with one auditorium. There will also be a control center with six full-time workshops to help with response times, Dusch said.

"This will help us more quickly respond to outages," the mayor said.

In preliminary plans for the center, estimated plans for the space included 30,000 square feet of administration offices, 19,200 square feet of construction crew offices, a laydown area, and a visitor and employee parking area.

In February, the Concord City Council voted to go forward with Metcon, Inc. for the ESOC project. The ESOC was estimated to cost about $19.4 million.

The city council approved the site-work costs at its September meeting. The guaranteed maximum price was set at $5.6 million, which will cover all work to prepare the site for future construction of all structures and paving.

Due to rising costs in the steel market, the city council approved a change in building costs for sheds in the project. The costs for those materials was set at $673,384. City staff noted that changing the costs would lock in the price and save an estimated $79,210.06.