Concord breaks ground on new electric center, 2022 completion date

CONCORD — The City of Concord broke ground this week on its new Electric Systems Operations Center (ESOC).
The city held a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday afternoon at the site of the future ESOC on Alfred Brown Jr. Court.
Mayor Bill Dusch spoke at the ceremony and stated that the new center will help increase the capacity of the city's Electric Systems team to meet a growing need.
"The new Electric Systems Operations Center will help us keep pace and meet our demand," Dusch said, "while continuing to deliver exceptional service to the growing and diverse mix of residential and commercial customers throughout the city."
The electric systems team is currently made up of 83 staff members. Over the last decade, the city has grown over 33% and is considered one of the ten most populous cities in the state. With that 10-year growth has come increased demand for the city's electric system, which has gone up 20%.
Dusch also stated that on average it takes the electric team about 56.3 minutes to get power back on following an outage.
The city annexed in 16.5 acres of its property along Alfred Brown Jr. Court from its Extraterritorial Jurisdiction for the project earlier this year. The property was also rezoned in May to Light and General Industrial.
The new ESOC will be 48,000 square feet with a truck shed at 50,000 square feet. There will be 45 offices and three conference rooms along with one auditorium. There will also be a control center with six full-time workshops to help with response times, Dusch said.
"This will help us more quickly respond to outages," the mayor said.
In preliminary plans for the center, estimated plans for the space included 30,000 square feet of administration offices, 19,200 square feet of construction crew offices, a laydown area, and a visitor and employee parking area.
In February, the Concord City Council voted to go forward with Metcon, Inc. for the ESOC project. The ESOC was estimated to cost about $19.4 million.
The city council approved the site-work costs at its September meeting. The guaranteed maximum price was set at $5.6 million, which will cover all work to prepare the site for future construction of all structures and paving.
Due to rising costs in the steel market, the city council approved a change in building costs for sheds in the project. The costs for those materials was set at $673,384. City staff noted that changing the costs would lock in the price and save an estimated $79,210.06.
Before completing the ground breaking ceremony, Dusch recognized the electric systems team and thanked its members for their dedication, especially with the growth over the last decade.