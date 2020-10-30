Concord celebrates Arbor Day with volunteer tree planting event

CONCORD – The City of Concord held its second annual tree planting event Friday for Concord Arbor Day, but this year volunteers joined city officials in the dirt.

Along with Mayor Bill Dusch, City Manager Lloyd Payne and City Arborist Bill Leake, 21 Cabarrus College of Health Sciences nursing students volunteered to plant trees at Dorton Park. The mayor had signed a proclamation in 2018 naming the last Friday in October Concord Arbor Day.

The October 30 planting event was split into a morning and afternoon session with small groups of volunteers at different planting locations.

As art of their educational programs, Cabarrus College students participate in volunteer hours to connect with the community

“It helps our students have a greater sense of themselves and reinforces our core values of caring, commitment, integrity and teamwork. By getting our students out in the community, they have the opportunity to give back, meet members of the community that they may be serving when they graduate, and build connections with students in other programs,” said Katie Mozeleski, marketing and events manager at Cabarrus College.

