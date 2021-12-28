Concord Development Ordinance townhome revisions available for public review, input

Minimum setbacks are ten (10) feet from all streets. Setbacks from the alley to the garage are also a minimum of ten (10) feet.

Groups of structures are proposed to be a minimum of fifteen (15) feet apart.

Two off-street parking spaces are required per unit and may be provided within a garage. In lieu of providing parking on the individual parcel, part or all of the required parking may be provided on-street or within a common parking area. Additional parking (for visitors) is required at the rate of one space per two units and may also be provide on-street or within a common parking area. Off-street parking is required along one side of the main street.

Curb extensions are required on the street to provide adequate room for street trees.

Duplex and triplex projects, which have shared driveways and are on existing lots of record, as of the date of adoption of the ordinance, are exempt from these requirements.