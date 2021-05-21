Concord enhances self-service payments with BillPay Kiosk

CONCORD, NC - Amidst the trials of coronavirus, the City of Concord was presented with the challenge of limiting face-to-face interaction while still providing customers a way to pay their bills. Because some customers are underbanked or not comfortable with making payments online, the City needed a unique solution to allow customers to make their payments in person, but in a safe and secure manner.

Today, in the utility office of the City of Concord, customers will be able to do just that. With the implementation of a Utility BillPay Kiosk from DynaTouch, customers can now pay their bills via cash, check, or credit card without ever coming in contact with customer service personnel.

DynaTouch provided the kiosk hardware and software—integrated seamlessly with the City’s CIS and payment processor—as well as kiosk installation, on-site training, and ongoing customer support.