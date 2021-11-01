 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Concord Fire responded to a house fire on Harris Street
0 Comments
top story

Concord Fire responded to a house fire on Harris Street

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Concord Fire Department

The Concord Fire Department responded to a call about a house fire on Harris St. NW.

 Concord Fire Department

The Concord Fire Department was dispatched following a call about a house fire in a home on Harris Street in the early morning hours of Sunday, Oct. 31.

Around 1:58 a.m., Concord Fire received a call for a dwelling fire on Harris Street NW. Crews arrived on scene within four minutes and confirmed an active fire.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

An occupant was home at the time, but no injuries were reported.

Firefighters had the fire under control within 10 minutes of arriving on the scene.

A total of four Engines, one Ladder, one Rescue, two Battalion Chiefs and a Safety Officer responded with 28 firefighters.

The Concord Fire Department was assisted by Kannapolis Fire Department, Cabarrus County EMS and City of Concord Police department. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Rolls-Royce is producing electric cars

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts