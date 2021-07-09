 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Concord firefighters injured in firetruck, tractor trailer collision
0 Comments
top story

Concord firefighters injured in firetruck, tractor trailer collision

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Concord Fire Truck Collision

Concord Police are investigating a tractor tailor and Concord firetruck collision 

 Concord Police Department

CONCORD  Four Concord firefighters were transported to the hospital after a tractor trailer collided with a firetruck on Weddington Road. 

The collision occurred near Fire Station 11 around 11:30 Friday morning. Concord Fire was responding to another incident and was en route at the time of the collision. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Four Concord firefighters along with the driver of the tractor trailer were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

City officials stated that Weddington Road at Waterway Drive would be closed for approximately an hour as Concord Police investigated the scene. Traffic was diverted north bound on Weddington Road at Gateway Lane. Officials asked that drivers use U.S.-29 North or I-85 North to go around the area. 

Around 2 p.m. Weddington Road was opened back up for travel at the intersection of Gateway Lane. 

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

14 more victims recovered from condo collapse site

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts