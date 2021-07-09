Concord firefighters injured in firetruck, tractor trailer collision

CONCORD — Four Concord firefighters were transported to the hospital after a tractor trailer collided with a firetruck on Weddington Road.
The collision occurred near Fire Station 11 around 11:30 Friday morning. Concord Fire was responding to another incident and was en route at the time of the collision.
Four Concord firefighters along with the driver of the tractor trailer were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
City officials stated that Weddington Road at Waterway Drive would be closed for approximately an hour as Concord Police investigated the scene. Traffic was diverted north bound on Weddington Road at Gateway Lane. Officials asked that drivers use U.S.-29 North or I-85 North to go around the area.
Around 2 p.m. Weddington Road was opened back up for travel at the intersection of Gateway Lane.