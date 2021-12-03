Concord High schoolers create new menu item for local company

Local flavored soda company Sip Co. Drinks has a new menu item and its creators are two Concord High School culinary students.
Sip Co. Owner Stephen Wirthlin worked with Concord High School Culinary Pathway teacher Suzie Jones to come up with a baking competition for her culinary class where the winners would have their creation featured on the company's menu.
The rules were simple. Students were tasked with creating a treat that would become a regular menu item. It had to be shelf-stable and last for at least a week, it had to last outside of refrigeration and it had to be marketable to kids and families.
Jones has two class periods that make up her culinary students. In total there are about 26. Students paired off into groups of two or three and brainstormed ideas.
There were cake pops, granola bars, muffins, cookies, brownies, cookie dough bites, cakes in a cup, shortbread and doughnut holes.
Jones explained that it wasn't just about making a tasty treat, it also had to be marketable.
Students also learned about the business side of baking. Each group put together a sales pitch that included a possible price for the treat based on materials used, time and how much profit each treat could make.
"I had them make an advertisement where they created a name for the treat, ingredient labels and they were priced you," Jones said. "You got to see not just what to bake but the planning process — how much can this be sold for, can it get a profit."
After preparing most of this week, groups baked their creations Dec. 2 and presented them for judging Friday morning and afternoon.
Wirthlin and Concord High School Principal Adam Auerbach judged the competition.
The winning group created holiday cake pops with vanilla cake and blue icing with sprinkles. The group members were:
- Meredith Mills, senior
- Keylen Barradas, junior
Jones said that, while taste was important, other aspects factored into why the holiday cake pops won the competition.
"The big thing that got them to the final portion is how they had wrapped each like it would have been served in a grab-and-go style," Jones said. "It gave them a bit of an edge."
The other group finalist for the competition created glazed berry muffins.
Wirthlin said judging between each treat was tough. He and Auerbach spent several minutes in the hallway tossing good points of each snack back and forth, he said.
But ultimately, it came down to what the company could sell and make.
"We think cake pops really go with our brand," he explained. "We wanted to mix it up, and this would be a brand new area of baking for us. So we are really excited about it."
Sip Co. already has a frosted sugar cookie on its menu and has experimented with different items in the past.
As Wirthlin watched the students set up their stations for presentation, he said it was exciting to watch high schoolers work for something that could have an application in a current business.
"It is so fun being back in a high school being in all the energy with these kids," he said "I think it's cool to bridge the gap between real world and class and see what they can do. and see how it can have a real world effect. People are going to be buying these."
Jones said Sip Co. got in touch with the school about the idea earlier in the year, but she wanted to hold the competition after they had completed the baking unit.
"It's cool because there were 10 or 11 groups and they were all so different," she said. "It was amazing to see their creations."
Look out for the new cake pop addition to the Sip Co. menu in the near future.