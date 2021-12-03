Concord High schoolers create new menu item for local company

But ultimately, it came down to what the company could sell and make.

"We think cake pops really go with our brand," he explained. "We wanted to mix it up, and this would be a brand new area of baking for us. So we are really excited about it."

Sip Co. already has a frosted sugar cookie on its menu and has experimented with different items in the past.

As Wirthlin watched the students set up their stations for presentation, he said it was exciting to watch high schoolers work for something that could have an application in a current business.

"It is so fun being back in a high school being in all the energy with these kids," he said "I think it's cool to bridge the gap between real world and class and see what they can do. and see how it can have a real world effect. People are going to be buying these."

Jones said Sip Co. got in touch with the school about the idea earlier in the year, but she wanted to hold the competition after they had completed the baking unit.

"It's cool because there were 10 or 11 groups and they were all so different," she said. "It was amazing to see their creations."

Look out for the new cake pop addition to the Sip Co. menu in the near future.