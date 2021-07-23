Concord is 'gateway to new South', affordable housing non-profit director says

He also said Concord had other infrastructure to attract jobs and businesses that could increase quality of life for residents.

"I feel Concord has the ability to be a new gateway to the new South," he said. "The way of life that this geography can provide is a good opportunity for peopel, but it also can be a good draw for talent."

Red Bull, Rauch bring $740 million beverage hub to Concord Governor Cooper announced largest economic development project in Cabarrus County history with $1.8 billion in economic impact for the state.

A new south, he said, is more inclusive and develops industrial strength in a different way. This showed true with the recent announcement from Red Bull and Rauch to bring a 2.2 million-square-foot beverage production hub to The Grounds at Concord, a site of the old Philip Morris plant. The project will bring over 400 jobs to the areas with an average salary of about $50,400, which is almost $10,000 more than the county's average.

Bringing in jobs with good wages is part of what Graham said he wants to see for Concord — for it to be a place to live, work and play. This statement has been made by Concord's City Manager Lloyd Payne in the past. Payne stated that Concord wants to offer everything to residents, instead of being a place for people who work and play in Charlotte to live. Graham said something similar.

"I don't want it to be a bedroom community," Graham said. "I think there is too much access to talent."