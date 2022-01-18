Concord man charged in murder of his mother

On January 18, 2022 at 12:45AM, Officers from the Concord Police Department responded to an assistance request from Cabarrus County EMS at 5844 Brookstone Dr. NW in Concord. EMS was originally called to this address for a medical related incident. As Cabarrus County EMS was leaving the residence, multiple gunshots were heard coming from the residence. When officers arrived, they made contact with YaQway Jayshawn Sawyer as he was attempting to leave the scene. Officers detained Mr. Sawyer and while checking the residence, Sawyer’s mother, Katrina Renee Smith, was found deceased in her bathroom suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.