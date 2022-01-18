 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Concord man charged in murder of his mother
Concord man charged in murder of his mother

  • Updated
Ya-Qway Jayshawn Sawyer

Officers made contact with Ya-Qway Jayshawn Sawyer as he was leaving a residence where his mother was found dead.

 Concord Police Department

The Concord Police Department has charged Ya-Qway Jayshawn Sawyer, 24 years old of Concord with one count of murder.

On January 18, 2022 at 12:45AM, Officers from the Concord Police Department responded to an assistance request from Cabarrus County EMS at 5844 Brookstone Dr. NW in Concord. EMS was originally called to this address for a medical related incident. As Cabarrus County EMS was leaving the residence, multiple gunshots were heard coming from the residence. When officers arrived, they made contact with YaQway Jayshawn Sawyer as he was attempting to leave the scene. Officers detained Mr. Sawyer and while checking the residence, Sawyer’s mother, Katrina Renee Smith, was found deceased in her bathroom suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Ya-Qway Jayshawn Sawyer was charged with one count of murder and is currently being held in the Cabarrus County jail under no bond. Concord Police are continuing the investigation to determine a motive for the shooting.

