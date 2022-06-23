Concord mayor, city council give statement on the passing of Bruton Smith

The City of Concord released Mayor Bill Dusch and the Concord City Council's statement on the death of Bruton Smith:

"Bruton Smith was a visionary. His ideas not only transformed motorsports but also our city. Through his pioneering efforts, Charlotte Motor Speedway became the envy of NASCAR, drawing thousands of fans each year to Concord for unmatched racing experiences and lasting memories. Today, the road bearing his name, Bruton Smith Boulevard, is one of the highest travelled destinations in our city with over seven million cars travelling through the corridor each year.

"In all things, Bruton never settled for mediocrity, he always pushed forward towards the future. His tenacity and drive for excellence continues to inspire us, and we are forever grateful for the many ways in which he moved our community forward and contributed to Concord’s success.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the Smith family during this difficult time."