Concord Mills flyover bridge opened Wednesday afternoon
Concord Mills flyover bridge opened Wednesday afternoon

  Updated
Flyover is open

The flyover bridge at Concord Mills Mall open Wednesday afternoon. It is shown in this WSOC-TV shot. The new traffic feature aims to release traffic back-ups.

 WSOC-TV News

CONCORD – N.C. Department of Transportation contract crews will open a new flyover bridge aimed to provide better access to Concord Mills Mall this afternoon, in time for Black Friday and holiday shopping at the state’s largest outlet center.

The two-lane bridge will connect Concord Mills Boulevard to Kings Grant Pavilion, the first main entrance to the mall from Interstate 85. This bridge replaces the original left turn lanes into the mall complex to improve traffic flow on Concord Mills Boulevard.

For drivers leaving the mall, three right turn lanes will also be open from the main entrance back to Concord Mills Boulevard. The bridge is only for inbound traffic. 

After the bridge opens, the contractor will have miscellaneous items to complete including signal work, placement of final pavement markings, and overall cleanup. The entire project is anticipated to be complete in spring 2022.

Drivers are encouraged to use caution and leave extra time to get used to the new traffic pattern.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.

