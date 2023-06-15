ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Lance Cagle of Concord, NC successfully completed four years of challenging academic, physical and professional military training, graduating from the U.S. Naval Academy with a Bachelor of Science degree in Cyber Operations with a minor in Chinese and a commission as a 2nd LT in the U.S. Marine Corps.

At the academy he was the operations officer for the Cyber Security Team and competed in many capture the flag and cyber security competitions. He was Platoon Commander and Wardroom Officer for 25th Company. Lance also created the Army Navy spirit videos and was part of the Navy Beats DJ group.