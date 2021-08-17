Concord one of North Carolina’s top ten most populous cities

CONCORD – The City of Concord is one of the fastest growing cities in the state and region, according to new data released by the U.S. Census Bureau. Concord’s strong economic growth, low tax rate, and high-quality education and health care continue to attract record numbers of new businesses and families to lay down roots in the city known for its high-performance living.

The city’s population grew a staggering 33.1%, to 105,240, over the last decade – marking the first time Concord has broken into North Carolina’s Top Ten list of largest cities.

“We are not content to be a bedroom community of Charlotte; we are creating our own jobs and places for people to live, work, and play without having to leave town,” said City Manager Lloyd Payne. “The recent Census numbers affirm we are on the right track with individuals and families recognizing the high quality of place we are creating here in Concord.”

