Concord Police arrest one, search for other in shooting of teen

Johnson.jpg

Paris Chandler Johnson was charged with murder in the shooting of a teenager in Concord. 

 Concord Police Department

The Concord Police Department has charged one subject and is currently looking for another in relation to the shooting death of a teenager.

The Concord Police Department responded to multiple reports of shots being fired in the Southern Chase subdivision off of Zion Church Road Friday, July 15, around 1:12 a.m.

A few minutes later – officers made contact with a vehicle on Old Charlotte Road Southwest, police stated.

Occupants of the vehicle reported having exchanged gunfire with another party following a dispute that began at 530 Pullman St. Southwest as the result of a verbal argument.

Officers discovered that an occupant of the vehicle, a 17-year old male, had sustained a fatal gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Haynes.jpg

Witness Shailyn Haynes is wanted for murder in the shooting of a teenager in Concord. 

Concord Police have charged Paris Chandler Johnson, 24, of Concord with murder.

Concord Police also issued warrants for Witness Haynes, 18, also of Concord for murder.

0 Comments

