Concord Police arrest one, search for other in shooting of teen

FROM STAFF REPORTS
The Concord Police Department has charged one subject and is currently looking for another in relation to the shooting death of a teenager.
The Concord Police Department responded to multiple reports of shots being fired in the Southern Chase subdivision off of Zion Church Road Friday, July 15, around 1:12 a.m.
A few minutes later – officers made contact with a vehicle on Old Charlotte Road Southwest, police stated.
Occupants of the vehicle reported having exchanged gunfire with another party following a dispute that began at 530 Pullman St. Southwest as the result of a verbal argument.
Officers discovered that an occupant of the vehicle, a 17-year old male, had sustained a fatal gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on the scene.
Concord Police have charged Paris Chandler Johnson, 24, of Concord with murder.
Concord Police also issued warrants for Witness Haynes, 18, also of Concord for murder.
