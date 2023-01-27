Concord Police chief releases statement on Tyre Nichols' death

Concord Police Chief Gary Gacek released a statement on the death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee.

"The death of Tyre Nichols is deeply upsetting. The actions of the now criminally charged and former Memphis police officers are inconsistent with the training, practices, professional standards, and core values of the law enforcement profession.

"I commend Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis and Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy for their swift and decisive action in this matter. I trust that federal, state, and local officials will work cooperatively to fully investigate Tyre’s death, and bring justice to his family and his community.

"I pray that protests in Memphis, and elsewhere, are peaceful and lawful so that we can properly honor Tyre, consistent with his family’s wishes, while at the same time objecting to his indefensible death.

"Police officers have a difficult job. Ensuring they have the trust of the community is vital. I spoke with several local African American community leaders today, like Glorisha Jones with the Black Political Caucus of Cabarrus County, Dr. Leonard Jarvis with the NAACP, and others.

"I did so in order to let them know — in no uncertain terms — where the Concord Police Department and I stand. We stand for doing what’s right. We stand for accountability and justice. We stand for peace. We stand for the sanctity of human life. And, we stand with you.

"Dr. Jarvis said, 'The Cabarrus County NAACP vehemently objects to policing of this nature. No mother or father should be subjected to such avoidable tragedy. We thank the Concord Police Department for acknowledging the actions that led up to Mr. Tyre Nichols’ death as incongruent with proper police practices.'

"The Concord Police Department will continue to work tirelessly to maintain trust and legitimacy with the community it serves. The department will remain fully committed to its evidence-based community policing philosophy, its reverence for all human life, and its desire to always work cooperatively with the public. I extend my deepest condolences to the Nichols family for their loss, and pray that swift justice will be served."