Concord Police: Concord Mills Mall closed - officer-involved shooting

The scene at Concord Mills

Police and emergency medical personnel are on the scene on Concord Mills Mall.

 From WSOC-TV video

Concord Mills Mall is being evacuated and Concord Police, the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation and other law enforcement on the scene. It is an apparent officer-involved shooting.

"Concord Mills mall is currently closed until further notice. Please clear the area," Concord Police twitted at 1:02 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31.

"With the assistance of the NC SBI, we are currently investigating an officer involved shooting at Concord Mills Mall. The scene is secure at this time and there is no danger to the public. More details will follow . Media staging area is being established," CPD tweeted later.

Concord Mills closed CPD Twitter.JPG

Two witnesses who were at the mall during the shooting told WCNC-TV Charlotte that they heard four sirens over the intercom. They said someone told them to get inside a store and that's when they hid in the back of a fitting room.

"All I was thinking about was the kids we were with and trying to help out and make sure they were OK," the witnesses said.

WSOC-TV reported that a medical helicopter and ambulance were on the scene and it is related to the incident.

The heaviest police presence is outside Dick's Sporting Goods.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as we learn more.

Inside Mikhail Gorbachev's love-hate relationship with Putin

