Concord requests public input on funding for Community Development Programs

CONCORD – The City of Concord is seeking the public’s input on funding allocations for services and programs within the city to revitalize neighborhoods and address homelessness and affordable housing. The public is encouraged to take a short online survey by March 28 and share thoughts or ask questions. Input collected from the survey will help the city to determine the best use of federal funds in support of communities.

Every five years, the City of Concord is required to submit a Consolidated Plan to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) describing how the city will use its federal funding allocations. Specifically, the required report details the city’s use of Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and HOME Investment Partnerships Program (HOME) funding. Each year during the five-year reporting period, the city requests public input to develop an Annual Action Plan, which summarizes the specific uses of the CDBG and HOME funds during the upcoming fiscal year. The city is currently developing the Fiscal Year 2022-2023 Annual Action Plan.