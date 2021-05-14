Concord single-mom gets first house, ready to see kids play in new home

"We can finally live comfortably. They can have their own space," Butler said standing on the back deck. "They can always have a home and never have to go through any of the challenges in life without a place to call home."

Butler said she was worried when she applied for the program because she wasn't sure if she would qualify, but once she did, she got to work and kept grinding to give a better home for her kids.

"I had a few homeowners tell me about the program and they stayed on me. At first I didn't think I would be able to qualify for it. Sometimes it just means taking a leap of faith and going out there," she said. "I have faced a lot of challenges in my life. Just having patience and having courage is what got me here."

For Habitat Cabarrus, this project, like several others, had some stalls due to the pandemic, Second Vice President Habitat Cabarrus Board Ward Childress said.

Volunteers weren't always able to participate and having a limited number of people able to congregate also meant smaller working crews to build the houses. But now that crowd limits and social distancing guidelines are shifting, Childress said he is grateful to be able to celebrate Butler's homecoming in person.