CONCORD — The writing duo that make up the pen name Deborah Reese has released a second book with a southern twist.

Mary Reese, one half of the duo, told the Independent Tribune she was excited to release a book set in the south.

The duo's first book "Two Wars Raging" — released in 2020 — was an historical romance set in Baltimore during the War of 1812.

"Low Country Boil", the recent release, is set a few decades later in 1783. And like the title says, it is based in the lowcountry Charleston, South Carolina during the Revolutionary War.

And, yes, this book is also an historical romance.

"My coauthor Debbie Burke is a history buff. She likes writing during periods of war," Reese said. "She is drawn to historical facts and getting the timeline right."

Reese is also no stranger to research. While Burke digs into exactly what and why a conflict happened, Reese delves into the culture and people of the time.

"I like to do research on the customs of the time period, the places, what they looked like, what the people wore," Reese said. "I did a lot of research on how different characters would have spoken English, their regular sayings. I like to know how people would have talked, where they lived and what Charleston was like then, even the street names."

Reese said history buffs or residents of the Carolina's may recognize some names and places in the story.

As for the romance part, Reese said it's all about the drama.

"We just like to have conflict between a hero and a heroine," she said. "Every book has to have that one person, man or woman, play a role in the outcome of the plot, add suspense. We try to intertwine a man and a woman who spark conflicts in the plot."

For those who read "Two Wars Raging", this next book is different, Reese said.

"I love the plot. I love the characters. It is fast paced. There are some twists and turns along the way," Reese gushed. "I find that each character has an ambition and a role to play."

While war was a driving plot device in the duo's first book, it's more of an instigator in "Low Country Boil".

"The characters are opposing because the female main character has been banished from London. But she is loyal to the British. She grew up in England. But she has been banished to the city of Charleston to marry the son of a duke," she explained. " Her fiancé is loyal to America. He has seen the brutality of war. He has seen the bad in people. He's aligned with the revolutionaries."

The war also sparks a big question for the engaged couple.

"I won't give too much away, but does she align with him or does she not?" Reese said.

Reese was also able to use her cultural research for the journey of the main female character Annabelle and the friend she brings with her to America.

"I love that they both have to adjust to a new way of life," Reese said. "She is also having to live with her fiancé's parents before getting married. It is a big adjustment to her. She is trying to be accepted by his parents and to understand her fiancé's ideals."

Reese and Burke have a unique writing process where they switch off who writes each chapter. It's a system they developed while writing their first book. And it has been successful for them, especially in writing "Low Country Boil".

"We like to put our creative minds together," Reese said. "It just evolved."

They try to play to each other's strengths in writing. They switch off every week and put in edits or critiques before they began writing.

"I use her strengths," Reese said. "It's great to have another set of eyes on your work."

Being longtime friends, the two know how to work together. It was also for the two to pick the setting for this book.

"This has southern roots," Reese said. "We both love Charleston. We also like to pick major points in American history."

They both also have a passion for helping people learn history in a way that is fun to take in, which is another reason they use the historical romance genre. Despite the category name, Reese said the book is suitable for teenagers.

Much like with their first book, the two dedicated "Low Country Boil" to their families. But a small forward has a special recognition.

"I recognized our Lord and savior," Reese said. "That was very important to me."

As someone who started a writing career later in life, she is grateful for the success.

"I am 75, and I'm still writing," she said. "I gave it to the Lord and asked for favor."

And their success isn't slowing down. The two are already in process of writing their third book. While it's still early days, it will be based during the French and Indian War in Pittsburgh.

But until then, "Low Country Boil" will be available at Goldberry Books in downtown Concord and potentially other local bookstores in the county.

When readers pick up the book, Reese said she they are able to learn a little something.

"I hope they learn things that may have been lost in history," she said. "I hope they see that the characters are similar to our personalities today. We all have to overcome obstacles with communication and grace and forgiveness."