Constellation garden featured in UNC Charlotte Remembrance Memorial

CHARLOTTE - A “constellation garden” that follows the orientation of the stars above the Kennedy Building on April 30, 2019, is the basis of the conceptual design for the UNC Charlotte Remembrance Memorial.

The memorial will honor and forever remember Riley Howell and Reed Parlier, who lost their lives, and pay tribute to Rami Alramadhan, Sean DeHart, Emily Houpt and Drew Pescaro, who suffered physical injuries, and everyone who was present in Kennedy 236.

Brook Muller, dean of UNC Charlotte’s College of Arts + Architecture and chair of the Memorial Jury, announced the decision for the permanent memorial on April 30 during this year’s virtual Day of Remembrance commemoration, two years after the shooting. The design, submitted by TEN x TEN Landscape Architecture and Urbanism, Hypersonic Collaborative and Susan Hatchell Landscape Architecture, was selected from four finalists and a total of 36 submissions from locally and nationally known design teams.